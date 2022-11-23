Joe Bolte to fight in Guns 'N Hoses
Washington firefighter Lt. Joe Bolte is scheduled to fight in a heavyweight fight at Wednesday’s Guns ‘N Hoses event in St. Louis. Bolte will face Kirkwood Police Department’s David Muehl. The pair’s fight is scheduled after 7 p.m. and will be televised on Fox 2.  

Bolte to make history as first fighter to represent Washington Fire Department

A Washington firefighter will make his public boxing debut Wednesday in front of the 18,000-plus spectators who are expected to pack the Enterprise Center, with potentially thousands more watching on television.