Bolte to make history as first fighter to represent Washington Fire Department
A Washington firefighter will make his public boxing debut Wednesday in front of the 18,000-plus spectators who are expected to pack the Enterprise Center, with potentially thousands more watching on television.
Lt. Joe Bolte, a volunteer firefighter for three and a half years, is scheduled to fight in a heavyweight bout at Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses against David Muehl of the Kirkwood Police Department. The fight is scheduled for three, one-minute rounds and takes place after 7 p.m., when Fox 2 takes over television coverage.
The Guns ‘N Hoses Charity Boxing and MMA Tournament has been held since 1987, according to the event’s website. The Thanksgiving eve event funds The BackStoppers, an organization that provides financial support to spouses and children of first responders killed in the line of duty, with the 2021 event raising $1 million.
Bolte started training for the fight in August, working out at a Eureka gym. In early November, the gyms where firefighters and police officers trained came together for sparring nights, where fighters face off against each other. Bolte attended three of the four nights, facing six other boxers total.
“They match up people they think would be good, based on weight, size, sometimes age and things like that,” Bolte said.
The fighters are recorded, and officials watch the fights to see who would be good at Guns ‘N Hoses, Bolte said.
Bolte, who works full-time as a paramedic with the Washington Area Ambulance District, was able to qualify for the St. Louis event with intense training two days a week. “When we did training, every night was six to 10 rounds of sparring,” he said.
They also did five rounds of jumping jacks, with push ups or sit ups in between and five rounds of shadow boxing before sparring.
While his weight class is for 201 pounds and up, Bolte still wanted to get in better shape for the fight. To lose weight, he ate chicken and rice for most meals, which helped him drop 28 pounds in three months.
The training was all worth it to take part in Guns ‘N Hoses, Bolte said.
“I’m hoping to win, but, ultimately, it’s about being a part of Guns ‘N Hoses,” he said. “It’s an honor to be able to help the families, and potentially future families, that are going to be supported by this.”
Fighting at Guns ‘N Hoses is Bolte’s way to give back, he said. “I can’t necessarily financially give back, so why not give my time?” he said. “It means a lot, just being able to do what seems like a little part.”
The experience will be a different one for Bolte.
“Roughly 20,000 people will be in attendance, and on top of that, countless others watching at home,” he said. “Usually, it’s a handful of people watching me when I’m doing stuff vs. thousands and thousands of people. I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited for it.”
While the Guns ‘N Hoses Facebook page said the event is sold out, some upper level tickets were available for $20 plus fees through Ticketmaster, as of Tuesday morning.
The Washington Fire Department will take firefighters in a bus to St. Louis to watch Bolte, Chief Tim Frankenberg said. Others will take part in a watch party at one of the stations.
Bolte’s fight at Guns ‘N Hoses will be a “proud moment” for Washington Fire, which has not had a participant in the event before, Frankenberg said.
“We’ve had others train for it but not be selected,” he said.
Bolte worked hard to prepare for the fight, said Frankenberg, who plans to be in attendance at the Enterprise Center.
“Win, lose or draw, hats of to Joe and the amount of time it took him to do what is necessary to prepare for it,” he said.
Frankenberg will also have an employee from his full-time job with Ameren taking part in Guns ‘N Hoses. Kevin McCarthy, with the Hazelwood Fire Department, will face Bradley Nelson of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in a 180-pound bout. McCarthy won his fight in 2021, Frankenberg said.
Muehl, Bolte’s opponent, also has previous experience at Guns ‘N Hoses, so Bolte will have his work cut out for him, Frankenberg said.
“We’re just extremely proud of him, and we can’t wait to watch him,” Frankenberg said of Bolte. “We hope he does well.”