Tim Frankenberg at Washington City Council
Buy Now

Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg is shown here speaking at a Washington City Council meeting in April. Last week, Frankenberg presented the fire department's recently completed master plan to the council.

 Missourian File Photo/Jonathan Riley.

The consulting firm that has been developing a new master plan for the Washington Fire Department has completed its work, offering a blueprint for the all-volunteer department as it weighs its priorities over the coming decade.

“This is a 10-year plan, so there’s some short-term, one-year items, there’s some intermediate three-year items, three- to five-year, and long-term goals of all of this, and so that’s what we’re kind of chewing on right now,” Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said in presenting the plan to the Washington City Council last week. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out, with the budget year coming up, what does the next year look like and how do we move forward with that?”