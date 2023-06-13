The consulting firm that has been developing a new master plan for the Washington Fire Department has completed its work, offering a blueprint for the all-volunteer department as it weighs its priorities over the coming decade.
“This is a 10-year plan, so there’s some short-term, one-year items, there’s some intermediate three-year items, three- to five-year, and long-term goals of all of this, and so that’s what we’re kind of chewing on right now,” Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said in presenting the plan to the Washington City Council last week. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out, with the budget year coming up, what does the next year look like and how do we move forward with that?”
Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI), the Oregon-based firm that completed the department’s previous comprehensive long range plan in 2018, was contracted to conduct the long range study and develop the master plan by the Washington Community Fire Protection District, with support from the city.
“The big lesson learned is we try to reinvent the wheel sometimes,” Frankenberg said. “And so there are standards out there, there’s best practices, there’s codes, there’s things that we can follow and model after others that have already been put out there from the industry. So we don’t need to go and try to figure this out.”
Among the takeaways from ESCI’s report, Frankenberg said, is that the fire department has a good culture and should work to maintain it, that there should be a focus on firefighter safety and that the department should develop a strategic plan, as well as a capital replacement plan.
One recommendation that “threw a little monkey wrench at us,” Frankenberg said, was that there should be an outside legal review conducted of the relationship between the Washington Volunteer Fire Company (WVFC), the City of Washington and the Washington Community Fire Protection District.
“The fire company has been serving the city of Washington as a firefighting force since 1852, and so, if you go back to that, there’s always been this way it was organized and the way it was done,” Frankenberg told The Missourian. “And so what’s happened over time as, you know, things get more formalized legally and different things happen, that arrangement has just never been formalized between the city and the fire company.”
There are fire departments that function similarly to Washington’s in other states, Frankenberg said, including Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. Washington will probably not have to make major changes to its fire department structure, it simply needs to formalize its arrangements, and ESCI is recommending it do so using outside legal counsel.
“No offense to Mark (Piontek), Mark does a fantastic job, but he happens to be the attorney for the fire district, the City of Washington and the Washington Volunteer Fire Company,” Frankenberg said, “and so there might be just a slight bit of bias on the legal side of that with one attorney doing all of that, so an external review is recommended.”
Some of the recommendations included in the report’s executive summary are strongly worded.
“The WFD is in dire need of a fire prevention specialist to relieve some of the workload placed on the Fire Chief and the organization as a whole,” it notes.
“The administrative structure of the organization needs to be overhauled. The WVFC Board of Directors should research and invest in full-time administrative positions that are responsible for the daily oversight and planning of the organization.”
While the consultants were in town conducting their review, Frankenberg said, there happened to be a fire, which allowed them to ride along and see the fire department in action.
“They actually caught a fire, and so they were very impressed by the turnout, very impressed with the number of guys and gals there, the actual execution, knock-down, they were very impressed with it,” Frankenberg said.
“Afterwards they started asking a lot of firefighter safety questions. ‘What are you doing for decontamination of gear? What are you doing about carcinogens? What are you doing about diesel fuel exhaust in the stations?’ And the list went on and on and on. And so, it’s been kind of a deep dive into that and a review and looking very hard at what we need to do to make sure we’re keeping our folks safe.”
One area where the fire department has room for improvement, Frankenberg said, is putting more detailed, documented plans in place.
“We’ve been kind of chasing our tails somewhat, so we need to get ourselves a little more organized,” he said.
ESCI also recommended getting that documentation done digitally.
“A lot of our documentation is hard copy, so there was a push, or a recommendation, in there to move more of this electronically,” Frankenberg said.
Although ESCI would be available to assist the fire department with developing a strategic plan, which was one of the recommendations of the recently completed master plan, Frankenberg said the fire department will handle that in-house.
ESCI’s recommendation of developing a capital replacement plan “is where the money meets the road,” Frankenberg said.
“Right now, we have kind of hodge-podge of what’s going on. The planning group within our department was given the green light to start working on this immediately and figure this out. We typically have a 20-year replacement plan long-term. We’re evaluating that. What makes the most sense and what gives the city the biggest bang for the buck?”
Overall, though, Frankenberg said that while the fire department was already aware of some of what was included in the ESCI master plan, such as the need for a new fire station in the southeast portion of Washington, the document provided some insight on what the department should focus on.
“It basically reinforced the need for the station. It provided an outline for future stations five to 10 years down the road, and where those kind of needed to be,” Frankenberg said. “It also gave us, both administratively and operationally, some guidance on how to operate better. And so, it’s not to say we’re doing anything wrong, it’s that we have room for improvement, and gave us some direction.”