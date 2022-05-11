More than 250 firefighters from across the state came to Washington to celebrate all things fire and rescue this past weekend as the city and its fire department hosted the annual Fire Fighter’s Association of Missouri Convention.
“It went exceptionally well,” said Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg.
Frankenberg estimated approximately 250 to 275 firefighters, representing 25 departments, attended the Fire Fighter’s Association’s board meeting Sunday morning, which capped off the weekend’s festivities.
Hunter Hanes was one of those firefighters. He came to Washington from Galt, a town in north central Missouri about a 30-minute drive from Chillicothe, where he works for the Galt Fire Protection District, which brought 10 to 15 firefighters to the conference, he said.
“It’s been great,” Hanes said. “I like the city and coming down here has been fun.”
He said he enjoys seeing firefighters from across the state, some of whom he’s met at previous firefighter events. “It’s nice to interact with a lot of people that you meet from years past.”
Firefighters from Feuerwehr Marbach, the fire and rescue department in Marbach Am Neckar, Washington’s sister city in Germany, traveled the greatest distance to participate in the convention.
“We had a great time here,” said Andreas Lorenzen, one of the German firefighters. “Great hospitality. Especially for our new guys, it’s great to see what’s going on here in Washington and also with other fire departments in the state. It was a good experience.”
Lorenzen, who has visited Washington more than 20 times over the years, said he and his German colleagues enjoyed learning different approaches and methods in firefighting from other firefighters.
“That’s always good to see firefighters over here, talk to them and find out how the profession is over here,” he said. “It’s always interesting.”
Washington firefighters also enjoyed the event.
“Been a fantastic event,” said Washington Fire Department firefighter John Borgmann. “We had a great contest; weather’s been great. It’s been a great convention.”
The weekend included training programs for firefighters who wanted to learn a new skill or sharpen old ones; contests where firefighters could compete and demonstrate those skills; a parade where departments got to show off their fire trucks; a banquet at the KC Hall; a silent auction of firefighting-related memorabilia; and a Fire Fighters Association of Missouri board meeting.
The parade brought a large crowd to downtown Washington Saturday where crowds watched fire trucks from across the state, including some historical fire trucks no longer in use.
Morgan Murphy, 9, and her babysitter, Andrea Holdmeier, watched the parade.
Murphy said her favorites were the historic trucks. She loved “seeing over the years how they’ve grown and changed a lot.”
Holdmeier enjoyed the event, too. “It was something fun to do — something you don’t see every day,” Holdmeier said.
Frankenberg said the community was supportive throughout the weekend. “It was a good weekend,” he said. “We’re glad to have it behind us — but very, very happy that it went very, very well.”