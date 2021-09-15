Washington was not chosen as the winner of T-Mobile’s “Hometown Techover” contest, a nationwide contest sponsored by T-Mobile that initially garnered “thousands of entries.”
Washington was named a finalist in the contest in early August, according to previous Missourian reporting. However, Woodstock, Illinois, ended up winning the grand prize, which includes a $3 million tech makeover, a $200,000 community grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League baseball field refurbishment and a free Florida Georgia Line concert.
As a finalist, Washington is still receiving $50,000 that it can put toward a community project. Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., said it plans to use that money to restore the Washington Farmers’ Market building downtown where events are held. He said that Patke Restoration has been chosen as the contractor and that work should begin on it either late fall or early 2022. It will consist of tuck-pointing and repainting the bricks, he said. Tuck-pointing is a method of restoring brickwork using two contrasting colors of mortar to enhance the appearance.
Overall, King said the contest experience was “pretty neat.”
“They were really promoting Washington on a national level,” he said of T-Mobile and the contest organizers.
Although he says he would’ve loved to win, he’s still very excited Washington was named a finalist.
“It was a very nice surprise when we were chosen as finalist,” King said. “Any time you apply for a grant, you never know what to expect, especially a national grant. You could get the grant, you could not.”