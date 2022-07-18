A Washington family is suing the Archdiocese of St. Louis in federal court, claiming their children were discriminated and retaliated against.
Also named as defendants are Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School, where a child, identified in court records as “L.B.,” went to school from 2016 to 2018, when L.B. and two siblings were expelled.
The family is seeking their costs, interest, attorney’s fees and “additional relief.”
L.B. was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and struggled to complete homework even while taking medication, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit states that L.B. also struggled with working memory and the conditions “interacted and exacerbated” one another, compounding the problems.
L.B.’s parents met with Lourdes’ principal, and the school initially provided services and accommodations to L.B. through a learning plan.
That principal left and was replaced by a principal who “refused to require the teaching staff to provide the accommodations,” saying in January 2017 that the learning plan was “outdated” and would no longer be followed, according to the lawsuit. But no updated plan was provided, the suit said.
The lawsuit alleges that, because the Archdiocese receives federal funding, the school violated the family’s rights under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 by not following that plan.
In a response, the Archdiocese denied the claims and said it does not receive federal funding relative to the Rehabilitation Act, so the family cannot be aggrieved under the act. It also claims to have autonomy under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
L.B. experienced emotional difficulties in the fall 2017 semester, partly due to bullying and cyber-bullying connected to the school, being “falsely accused” of being a cyber-bully, and from losing a friend in the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400, according to the lawsuit.
The Rev. Jim Theby, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, set up a meeting with L.B.’s parents, teachers and the principal after L.B. began to receive failing grades and did not turn in assignments, the lawsuit said. One of L.B.’s teachers allegedly told the parents their child had a “lazy kid problem.”
The principal also allegedly threatened to have L.B. arrested for cyber-bullying, according to court documents.
In early 2018, someone connected with Lourdes reported misleading information to the Missouri Department of Social Services, claiming “suspected abuse or neglect of F.B. and M.B.,” referencing L.B.’s parents, according to the lawsuit.
One of L.B.’s parents wrote a letter to Theby on Feb. 3, 2018 asking for help, discussing the DSS report and letting him know the parents are engaged in “protective activity,” according to the lawsuit.
Another meeting with the principal and Theby was held Feb. 9, 2018, at which a teacher again said L.B. was lazy and did not need accommodations, according to the lawsuit.
During the meeting, L.B.’s parents said the only change since L.B. started struggling in school was the principal, leading the principal to say she was not going anywhere, according to the lawsuit. One of L.B.’s parents replied, “We will see about that,” according to the lawsuit.
Theby then accused the parent of threatening the principal and told the family they were no longer welcome at Lourdes, according to the lawsuit. He then allegedly denied a request to give the reasons for the expulsions in writing and declined to provide school records.
Theby declined to comment on the lawsuit.
All four of the family’s children allegedly suffered emotional harm as a result of the expulsion, with L.B. rarely leaving their room after being expelled.
The lawsuit claims L.B. and two siblings were expelled “without notice or due process.”
The Archdiocese responded in its counterclaim that it offered “reasonable accommodations” to the family, but said L.B. did not suffer from a qualifying disability under the Rehabilitation Act and said the family’s requested accommodations were “unreasonable, unpracticable or unnecessary.”
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 8, 2022, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The family is being represented by Kenneth M. Chackes, of St. Louis, and Judith A. Gran, of Haddonfield, N.J., while the archdiocese is represented by Gerard T. Carmody, Ryann C. Carmody and Ryan M. Prsha, of St. Louis.