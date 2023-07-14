Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

Washington Parks & Recreation commissioners discussed location options for the commemorative brick program at their Wednesday meeting.

In May, the Parks & Recreation Commission approved giving community members an option to honor loved ones or major life events by implementing a commemorative brick program. While citizens still have the option to pay $2,500 for a memorial bench or plant a memorial tree for $500, the laser-engraved bricks are more affordable at $125 a piece. The location for the brick program is undecided.

