Washington Parks & Recreation commissioners discussed location options for the commemorative brick program at their Wednesday meeting.
In May, the Parks & Recreation Commission approved giving community members an option to honor loved ones or major life events by implementing a commemorative brick program. While citizens still have the option to pay $2,500 for a memorial bench or plant a memorial tree for $500, the laser-engraved bricks are more affordable at $125 a piece. The location for the brick program is undecided.
Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker proposed options to the Parks & Recreation commissioners for where the city’s new commemorative project could be located. Dunker suggested showcasing the bricks in front of the Korean War memorial on the corner of Fifth Street and Highway 47.
“Personally, I don’t think having it directly in front of the actual memorial is appropriate,” Commissioner Tessie Steffens said.
The other commissioners agreed.
Another option discussed was to build a pathway to the Lucinda Owens Memorial in the middle of the park, allowing people to purchase commemorative bricks leading up to the area dedicated to the city’s founder.
“People would walk that path since that is the founder of Washington. It’s kind of a cool little area and maybe we need to highlight it more,” Steffens said.
Several commissioners liked the idea. However, Dunker said it would be a long path and a bigger project to tackle. They would also have to lay the blank bricks down to make the path, then take them out one at a time to engrave and return them as people want to buy them.
Park Commission Liaison City Councilman Jeff Patke suggested making a border of brick along the concrete paths along the riverfront as an option, and Commissioner Sparky Stuckenschneider said he liked the idea.
“Then you don’t have to worry about building something now or getting a bunch of bricks to do the path. You can build the border as you get them,” Stuckenschneider said.
After discussing possible locations, Park Commission Liaison City Councilman Al Behr reminded the commissioners they needed to consider the money that would go into this project up front as well.
“The reality is we’re coming up on budget time and we don’t have a project to put a walkway in Krog Park right now. So it’s something we need to be thinking about,” Behr said.
