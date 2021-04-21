Arbor Day might not be an important holiday to every American, but to the dozen volunteers who attended Saturday’s Arbor Day observance in Washington, it’s worth celebrating.
“I think people take trees for granted all over, and yes, also in Washington. It is good to educate people about how important trees are and how vital they are to a community,” said Tessie Steffens, who is a member of the city’s park board and attended Saturday’s tree planting at the Angel of Hope park with her husband, John.
Volunteers planted 10 trees as part of the Arbor Day festivities, including eight short leaf pine trees, a bald cypress and a swamp white oak tree.
The pine trees, according to city arborist Josh Wargo, will take about 40 to 50 years to grow into full maturity and will likely grow to be 90 feet tall. The bald cypress, which was planted as part of the “Show Me Your Roots” initiative of the state’s bicentennial celebration, will grow to be about 70 feet in height — about 1 to 2 feet per year.
The swamp white oak tree, which was donated to the city by Hillermann Nursery & Florist, will likely grow to be 60 feet tall. It has an estimated lifespan of more than 100 years under ideal growing conditions, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
John Steffens, who is a member of the city’s urban forestry council, said he hopes future generations of Washington residents, especially those who will find shade under the eventual towering pines and oaks planted Saturday, treasure the trees that have been planted and carefully cared for by the city’s urban forestry council and other volunteers over the years.
“We know that we are not planting trees for ourselves but for the next generation to enjoy,” John Steffens said.
Fellow Arbor Day volunteer Sally Bocklage, a member of Washington in Bloom, said she has been celebrating Arbor Day for years.
“It is a Saturday, and there are a lot of things going on, but to me, trees rock. Trees rule,” Bocklage said.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said the city’s administration tends to agree. She announced Saturday that the city has once again received a “Tree City USA” designation by the Arbor Day Foundation. This marks 16 consecutive years that the city has been honored by the foundation for its tree program.