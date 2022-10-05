With more than 15 parks spanning over 500 acres, Washington’s park system is locally held in high regard. Over the weekend, civic and city leaders showed it and the town off to people from around North America at the annual America in Bloom symposium to rave reviews.

Diana Fetters attended as a representative of next year’s host city for the symposium, Greenwood, South Carolina. She was moved by the civic-mindedness of Washington and how many people donate and volunteer their time.