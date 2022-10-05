With more than 15 parks spanning over 500 acres, Washington’s park system is locally held in high regard. Over the weekend, civic and city leaders showed it and the town off to people from around North America at the annual America in Bloom symposium to rave reviews.
Diana Fetters attended as a representative of next year’s host city for the symposium, Greenwood, South Carolina. She was moved by the civic-mindedness of Washington and how many people donate and volunteer their time.
“If we could get a quarter of what y’all have here where I’m from, oh my goodness, I’d probably cry about it,” she said. “I don’t even know what to say, it’s just fantastic.”
Originally planned to be held in 2020, the annual symposium’s stop in Washington had been delayed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks and Recreation Department Director Wayne Dunker said he and his team have spent the extra time preparing. Derek Kuschel, an employee with the department estimated that he and 11 other people spent 100 extra hours in the weeks leading up to the weekend. Despite the delay, more than 130 representatives of city governments and civic organizations from North America traveled to hear from each other about best practices for city beautification techniques, urban landscaping and gardening.
“There are so many top quality speakers, and really the focus is on sharing information that’s relevant to the other communities and sharing best practices, creative ideas,” said past America In Bloom president Charlie Hall, of College Station, Texas.
A gardener himself, Mayor Doug Hagedorn explained one of his takeaways from the weekend.
“The most important thing I learned from it was how a community beautification program benefits us economically,” he said.
He pointed downtown as an example. Because the city and other groups have spent time and money making it beautiful, there aren’t many vacant storefronts. Companies interested in moving to Washington also look at how the community cares for itself.
Also among those coming to Washington for the symposium were Tom and Debbie Ewing, of San Diego, California. Meanwhile, Frank Zaunscherb drove over 700 miles from Ancaster, Ontario, for his 19th symposium.
Zaunscherb said he feeds off the enthusiasm of others with green thumbs.
“I got hooked the first year by every single person around here…with a passion for where they live,” he said.
Pat Kelley traveled from Castle Rock, Washington. Specifically, she was looking for new flower combinations that would work well in the ground. She said Castle Rock’s climate is wetter and has less ice during the winter than Washington, Mo.
One of the surprising favorites from the exposition was Washington’s purpose-built pickup-mounted waterer. Several people were impressed with the contraption that is hitched to a snow plow receiver on the front of a city truck, allowing employees to efficiently shower even Washington’s hanging planters with fresh water from a reservoir in the bed.
The truck was one of many things that city leaders highlighted during the symposium’s day-long stop in Washington. Leaders and volunteers from the community also discussed Washington’s cultural features, including its German-influenced food and music, park system with manicured and natural plantings and historic downtown with hanging baskets and potted flora.
While downtown, attendees started at City Hall before taking a walking tour of Front Street, the historic passenger depot and the Farmers’ Market Pavilion.
The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds, the Miller-Post Nature Preserve, All Abilities Park, the historic Kohmueller House, the Angel of Hope Memorial and Lions Lake were stops in a tour of Washington’s parks.
Members of the Washington Brass Band played from the gazebo at Lions Lake and earlier in the day The Schwarzer Zither Ensemble performed several songs from the City Auditorium. A meal on Main Street in front of the Farmers’ Market Pavilion and St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church capped the city-wide tours.
Washington in Bloom President Sally Bocklage expressed her appreciation for the volunteers who helped prepare the city for hosting the symposium and who helped lead the tours on Friday. This was Washington’s first time ever hosting the America in Bloom Symposium and the city glistened on its day in the spotlight.
“It’s not just about landscaping and flowers. The program also encompasses urban forestry, heritage preservation, environmental efforts, community vitality and community involvement. Washington certainly applies in all of those categories,” Bocklage said.
Vivian Lund, former mayor of Warrenville, Illinois, had been to a few America in Bloom symposiums before, and had even purchased a five-day stay in Washington at a previous event. On that trip she attended the Washington Town & Country Fair and visited the farmers’ market and various businesses.
“(The Washington) group does an absolutely wonderful job,” she said. “They’re so enthusiastic — and that truck I just wish I could take it home and show it to my crew.”
Because of Washington’s lack of hotel space, symposium attendees stayed overnight in St. Louis, where they also had the opportunity to tour the city’s own world class parks like Forest Park, Missouri Botanical Garden, Gateway Arch National Park and Kiener Plaza.
“I was so proud of not just the Washington In Bloom committee and our parks department, but the citizens stepped up,” Hagedorn said. “A lot of the America in Bloom people met our citizens throughout, and I heard nothing but great things that they said in those interactions with our citizens.”
The Missourian’s Julia Hansen contributed to this report.