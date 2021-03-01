Detectives with the Washington Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the deaths of Carey Boyster and Danny Peroutka, which they are now classifying as a murder-suicide.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the manner of the couple’s deaths will be determined by the medical examiner at a later date.
Boyster, 36, and Peroutka, 32, were found deceased Saturday, Jan. 9, when Washington police was called to the 800 block of Louis Street.
Boyster, 36, was found bloodied and collapsed in a neighbor’s driveway. Peroutka, 32, was found in his home nearby.
Law enforcement followed a trail of blood from Boyster to the rear of Peroutka’s home. The Franklin County SWAT team was then called to clear the residence as a precaution.
The SWAT team entered the home just before 9:30 a.m. Inside they found Peroutka and the couple’s 1-year-old child, who was unharmed.