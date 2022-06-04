A woman and her boyfriend have been accused of child abuse after her 2-year-old daughter, whom the two reportedly take care of together, was found with a fractured skull, busted blood vessels in both eyes and bruises.
Rebecca A. Bufka, 24, and Kyle B. Dirickson, 34, have each been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious physical injury, a Class B felony. These charges were filed in early May.
Bufka and Dirickson reportedly lived together on the 600 block of Pheasant Drive in Washington with Bufka’s daughter, according to a pair of probable cause statements filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
In July 2021, an investigation was opened after the grandparents of the child reported approximately 11 instances when they saw the child had “dark bruising, hand shaped bruising on the face, (and) blood vessels busted in both eyes” and they reportedly shared photos with authorities, according to the probable cause statements. They also reportedly discovered a skull fracture in the girl. Additionally, neighbors reported hearing fights from the home constantly, according to the probable cause statements.
When asked by the grandparents about the bruises, Bufka reportedly claimed on multiple occasions that the child had fallen, choked on food or rubbed jalapeno juice in her eyes, according to the statements. They also reportedly told police that they had no knowledge of how the incidents occurred and said that the child is “clumsy.”
If convicted, the two could each face up to 15 years in prison.
There is no hearing scheduled for this case yet, according to online court records. Photos of Bufka and Dirickson were not immediately available.