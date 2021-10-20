Councilman Steve Sullentrup, Councilman Mark Hidritch, and Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet look to retain council seats
Although the official first day for candidate filings is weeks away, incumbent members on the Washington City Council announced this week their intentions to either seek reelection or to retire from public office.
Councilman Greg Skornia, who has represented the city’s Third Ward since being elected in 2013 during a special election, said Monday that he is not seeking another term on the city’s governing body.
“It’s 100 percent no,” said Skornia, who currently serves on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, Library Board of Trustees and as the city’s liaison to the 353 Redevelopment Corp., which acts as an economic development engine for the city.
He cited personal health changes as the reason for his retirement.
“It is a very fulfilling experience (serving on the council). I feel like everyone should give back to their community in some way, and this has been mine,” Skornia said.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy praised Skornia, saying he was someone who “always did his homework” and was able “to see the big picture in city government.”
“He has been an active council member and has always brought a good perspective to our discussions,” Lucy said. “He is always open to finding the best solution while giving new ideas a try.”
Washington’s Third Ward is a diverse ward, stretching from the northern edges of the unincorporated properties surrounding the Krakow community to the Washington Crossing Shopping Center, which is home to major retailers like Schnucks and Lowe’s Home Improvement. The ward also includes areas north of Highway 100, including the campuses of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Washington High School, Four Rivers Career Center and Washington West Elementary School.
Other members of the council up for reelection are Councilman Steve Sullentrup, who since 2010 has represented the First Ward; Councilman Mark Hidritch, who has represented the Second Ward since 2010; and Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet, who has represented the Fourth Ward since 2018.
Sullentrup, who has been unopposed in his last several reelection bids, said he plans to seek reelection to his council seat. He said he hopes, if reelected, to help ensure employees receive yearly merit pay raises, administer the implementation of the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax projects and “bring more growth to Washington, especially with the new school opening on Highway 100.”
“As a resident of the city, it is in my best interest to make sure that the city is run correctly,” Sullentrup said.
Washington’s First Ward is a largely residential ward, encompassing much of the city’s north side, stretching from Jefferson Street to Highway 47 and onto Highway 100. Included in this ward are the main campus of Mercy Hospital Washington, Optimist Park, Krog Park and Burger Park.
Hidritch said he, too, plans to seek reelection, pledging to “continue to be the voice for residents, taking every resident’s phone calls.” He said his priorities on the council continue to be steady growth and keeping the city within its budget.
Hidritch has been unopposed in all but one of his reelection bids for his Second Ward seat. In 2012, he defeated challenger Charles Schroepfer after receiving 63 percent of the vote.
Washington’s Second Ward spans from St. Francis Borgia Cemetery east to properties south of Highway 100. In addition to residential neighborhoods, this is home to some of the city’s biggest retailers, including Walmart, J.C. Penney, Target, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
In the city’s Fourth Ward, Pettet said if she is reelected, she would help “put the city back to normal” and implement the projects approved by voters as part of the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax. She was first elected after receiving 52.8 percent of the vote, defeating three-term incumbent Josh Brinker. She ran unopposed in 2020.
The Fourth Ward encompasses much of downtown Washington, beginning on the west side of Jefferson Street and spanning all of the areas north of Fifth Street, including several of the city’s industrial parks.
Also up for reelection are Lucy and city attorney Mark Piontek.
Piontek has served as the city’s top legal adviser since 1988.
The first woman elected mayor, Lucy has served as Washington’s top elected official since 2010. If she seeks reelection and wins, it would be her fourth term in office.
The municipal election will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Filing for these positions opens on Dec. 7, 2021, and closes Dec. 28. The last day to register to vote in this election is March 9, 2022.
A declaration for candidacy should be filed with the city clerk at Washington City Hall located at 405 Jefferson St. The office is closed on holidays.
Candidates for council seats must be at least 21 years old and be a Washington resident for one year and a resident of their ward for six months.
Those elected serve a two-year term.
To be eligible for mayor, candidates must be at least 30 years old, a citizen of the U.S. and a citizen of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. This is a four-year term.
There is no age restriction for the city attorney. However, he or she must be licensed to practice law in Missouri.