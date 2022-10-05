Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb confirmed Monday evening that the city’s governing body will vote on whether to authorize a homeless shelter to operate in the city’s Third Ward at the Washington City Council meeting on Oct. 17.
“Unless it is delayed by the city council, our plan is to vote that night,” Lamb said Monday. It will take five members of the city council to vote in favor of the special use permit in order for it to pass,” according to city officials.
Greg Hoberock has proposed that a homeless shelter be located in a building he owns at 2132 Highway A, which he plans to renovate and lease to the Washington Charitable Foundation. The foundation, which is registered to a downtown Washington address, has selected the Life’s River organization to operate the homeless shelter.
The shelter would be designed to provide transitional housing for around 25 people experiencing homelessness. Individuals who come to the homeless shelter will largely have received a referral prior to being admitted to the facility. For example, referrals may come from school officials, church clergy or lay leadership, or by the Washington police department.
“People say that (homeless people) are going to come from outside of the city, outside of the county or even the country, but the reality is that they won’t. The reality is that the facility we are trying to operate won’t even be able to help all of the local people who are homeless, but it is a step forward,” Hoberock told The Missourian last month.
According to Annie Foncannon, executive director of the Franklin County Resource Center in Union, in a recent six-month period, the homeless task force fielded calls from 112 individual families seeking assistance. These families, included 156 adults and 75 children. Of those calls, 42 families were from Washington.
“What this shelter will not do is take away the visible homeless community that people see every day in Washington,” Hoberock said. “I am looking to help a different part of the homeless community, the invisible homeless community.”
‘Invisible homeless’ refers to people who may be living on the couch of a family friend or living in their cars.
Lamb said when the council reconvenes later this month they will not be taking any comments from the public about the proposal.
“The only comments that night will come from members of the city council,” Lamb said. He said the public’s chance to speak on the proposal was in September when more than 140 people filled the Washington City Hall’s Council Chambers to listen to their fellow Washington residents and others speak in support and in opposition to the proposed homeless shelter.
If approved by the council, Hoberock said the homeless shelter would likely not open until sometime in 2023.