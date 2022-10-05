Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb confirmed Monday evening that the city’s governing body will vote on whether to authorize a homeless shelter to operate in the city’s Third Ward at the Washington City Council meeting on Oct. 17. 

“Unless it is delayed by the city council, our plan is to vote that night,” Lamb said Monday. It will take five members of the city council to vote in favor of the special use permit in order for it to pass,” according to city officials. 