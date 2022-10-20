Washington leaders on Monday postponed a vote on a controversial homeless shelter to allow for more discussion among council members, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said.
The focus of the council’s internal debate right now, Lamb said, is what special conditions the city council wants to place on the homeless shelter’s operations.
“The city council wanted more time to review it all,” Lamb said, adding that he is “fairly confident” the council will vote on the permit at its Nov. 7 meeting. It will take five members of the council to vote in favor of the special use permit in order for it to pass.
This is the second time that a vote on the proposed homeless shelter has been delayed, as a vote was previously scheduled for Sept. 12.
Greg Hoberock, a Washington-based developer, has proposed that a homeless shelter be located in a building he owns at 2132 Highway A, which he plans to renovate and lease to the Washington Charitable Foundation. The foundation, which is registered to a downtown Washington address, has selected the Life’s River organization to operate the homeless shelter.
Anne McPherson, Hoberock’s wife, is president of Life’s River. She, along with Kim Boland and Rocco Gonzalez, make up the three-person fiduciary board that will appoint an operational board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility.
“This has all been structured in a way that it will be implemented the right way, that it will be operated the right way,” Hoberock said in September. “If it is not done right, it will be shut down. I have the ability to stop it by canceling the lease and I will, if I have to. My name is associated with this. My reputation is associated with this. I want to make sure it is done right.”
Hoberock did not attend Monday’s meeting.
The shelter would provide transitional housing for around 25 people experiencing homelessness. This could include single parents with children or families or adults without children, according to supporters of the proposed homeless shelter. Individuals who come to the shelter will largely have received a referral prior to being admitted to the facility. The referrals may come from school officials, church clergy or lay leadership, or by the Washington Police Department.
Once at the shelter, residents will be required to develop a plan to get back into the housing market and the workforce, if they are not already employed. Residents at the shelter also will be required to complete drug tests and to observe good hygiene. Weapons, alcohol, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia will not be allowed on the property.
According to a draft ordinance that will be presented to the Washington City Council at the November meeting, the following special conditions are likely to be placed on the homeless shelter: a privacy fence of at least six feet in height should be constructed around the facility, the city building inspector shall annually inspect the property and facility prior to receiving its annual business license, and the facility’s management shall meet with city leadership, specifically the city administrator and zoning administrator, at least twice a year to “discuss any issues or concerns” that the city has related to the facility.
While Lamb said the council could opt to change these restrictions, the council also is expected to require that the facility can not be enlarged without the prior approval of the city council, that the facility will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week or whenever there are residents in the facility. The council also is expected to require that quiet hours be observed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., and that “no outdoor activities” can happen at the property after 9 p.m.
The facility’s operator also is expected to “provide a vehicle for guest transportation,” according to the draft of the ordinance. The ordinance also outlines how the proposed shelter can not change the exterior of the building, except by installing a new sign on the front of the building. It also prevents any additional night lighting being added to the structure except for two rear wall pack lights being added.
“As a result, the general appearance of the neighborhood will not be adversely affected by the location of this temporary shelter at this location,” the ordinance reads.