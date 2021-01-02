Street resurfacing, new walking trails, capital improvements at Washington Regional Airport and stormwater system upgrades are among the priorities Washington City Council members are carrying with them into 2021.
Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier said his main goal is “trying to get back to normal,” including helping bring Washington’s many festivals back in the new year.
“I am mostly looking forward to keep on keeping on,” Holtmeier said.
Holtmeier said one of the biggest priorities for him is to see continued improvements to the city’s streets.
As previously reported by The Missourian, the city is in the preliminary stages of upgrades to High Street. The project will get underway sometime in the spring of 2021. The council is expected to vote on accepting a bid for the project in January. The initial estimate when the city applied for the grant was $545,000, and the engineering estimate for the project was $746,685, according to John Nilges, public works director.
Holtmeier said he hopes to see additional work done on other city streets next year.
He said he is also looking forward to seeing the renovations of the International Shoe Factory be completed. ELS Properties, a Union-based property management and development company, is transforming the former shoe factory into 85 loft-style apartments. The first tenants are expected to move-in in February.
“The Shoe Factory Apartments is shaping up nicely,” Holtmeier said. “It is going to be a jewel for Washington.”
Across town in Ward 2, Councilman Mark Wessels said he is excited to see the completion of new hangars at the airport.
Wessels said he is also hoping 2021 will include the construction of the Busch Creek Greenway, which includes a mixture of on- and off-street trails. The path would start at the trailhead at Jefferson and Eighth streets.
The path will stay off the street and run along the creek to Highway 47 and Eighth Street.
It also will include a sidewalk on the west side of Sunnyside Street to Washington High School.
Nilges said the project is tentatively scheduled to go out for bid this winter with construction beginning in the spring.
Per previous Missourian reporting, the city secured funding for the project utilizing a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant to fund the trail. The greenway is an 80-20 cost share project through the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the federal government. The city is responsible for 20 percent of the project cost. The federal portion of the grant is $580,162 with the city match being about $145,000.
Wessels said he also would like to see Washington get an additional water tower and firehouse on newly acquired city property as part of the city’s capital improvement projects. In November 2020, the city purchased a 30-acre property near the Phoenix Center Shopping District, which city officials said at that time could one day be home to a new firehouse and water tower but gave no date for when that will occur.
Administrator Darren Lamb said at the Nov. 2 council meeting, the city’s long-term plans call for the development of the property located at 4811 South Point Road.
“I am confident those things will happen,” Wessels said, adding he hopes to see movement on other projects like a playground at Phoenix Center Park located at 1925 Vernaci Drive. The park currently does not have a playground and according to city officials, residents have expressed interest in wanting one.
Merit increases for the city staff were also on the list of things Wessels wants to see happen in 2021 after receiving news about the revenue from the sales tax.
“We should be able to do that for them,” Wessels said. “I am very impressed with the staff in Washington.”
Wessels praised the Washington Police Department and wants to see it receive some help from people trained to assist those who are homeless, have mental illness or drug and alcohol addictions.
“I am on the community relations board and I want to turn our attention to those folks,” said Wessels, who explained he hopes to see the city hire an intervention specialist to go on the scene with police when needed or for the city to form a partnership with the Crider Center for Mental Health.
“I think exploring that would be worthwhile,” Wessels said.
Ward 3 Councilman Greg Skornia said he doesn’t have a comprehensive list of priorities for 2021, but he would like to address some of the storm-water issues seen on Ron Avenue and High Street.
“Some of it has been addressed,” Skornia said. “Some of it is waiting on getting right of way easements from Borgia High School and Casey’s, but I would like to see it get fixed.”