In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent.
“Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this building, or fixing this street, do we buy a new vehicle? In my mind, people take precedent (over other expenses),” said Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who along with Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, support the proposed pay hike.
The proposed pay raise is tied to increases in the cost of living, which is determined by the Consumer Price Index for the St. Louis metropolitan region.
Lamb said the proposal — which represents the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in more than 20 years — would cost the city $535,000. The city’s general revenue fund would largely pay for the salary increases, though other funds would cover some aspects of the salary increases for the city’s 124 full-time and 18 part-time employees.
“I would love to be able to do merit pay raises, but our goal has always been that we need to keep up with the cost of living and then do merit pay raises as we are able. This year we aren’t able to do that,” Lamb said. This is the first time since June 2016 that no merit pay raises will be given, if the proposed budget is approved by the Washington City Council next month.
If approved, a part-time billing clerk in the water department or a part-time book shelver at Washington Public Library would see their pay increased from $12.69 per hour to $13.71 per hour. An entry-level maintenance worker in the city’s parks department or street department would see their pay increase from $15.09 per hour to $16.30 per hour, while a patrol officer for the Washington Police Department would see their pay increase from $23.48 per hour to $25.36 per hour.
Lamb — who is the city’s highest-paid employee — would see his pay increased from $55.16 to $59.57 per hour. John Nilges, who is the director of public works and city engineer, would see his pay increase from $48.89 per hour to $52.36 per hour. Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong would see his pay increase from $44.23 per hour to $44.76 per hour and Washington Finance Director Mary Sprung’s salary would increase from $42.10 to $45.46 an hour.
Lamb said it is important to remember the years of education and experience required for these positions as well as the amount of responsibilities associated with them.
After the meeting, he also pointed to press reports that the Social Security Administration would be increasing its cost-of-living adjustment by 9.6 percent in 2023.
An adjustment of 9.6 percent would increase the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit of $1,656 by $158.98, according to The Seattle Times.
Even with the cost of living adjustments being made elsewhere, Lamb said he expected the proposal to increase pay for city employees to be unpopular.
“I don’t expect this will go over well with the general public,” Lamb said. He said it is important to remember that private businesses can offer financial incentives that the city can’t, including hiring bonuses or performance bonuses.
Shauna Pftzinger, Washington’s human resources manager, said the proposed cost-of-living adjustments are comparable to what other city governments are proposing. According to Pftzinger, Richmond Heights is looking at pay increases of 8.35 percent, while Manchester and Union city leaders are both proposing a 5 percent increase. Other cities operate on different fiscal year cycles than Washington, so they would not be accurate comparisons, Pftzinger said.
“We are in an arms race for talent and part of that race is who is offering the most competitive starting salaries,” Hagedorn said. “This is an arms race that applies for every city employee, especially those in leadership, because they could easily drive 30 minutes down the highway and make a heck of a lot more money. If we lose the leadership that we have within the city staff then this city is going to be in a world of hurt. For me, the value of leadership is everything.”
Some members of the city council said they were supportive of the proposed pay increases, while others said they questioned the size of the proposed pay increase.
“Eight percent is a large number and is a hard number to swallow,” said Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke. He said he saw the proposed pay increase as a way to retain city employees, but also as a recruitment tool for new hires.
“This is nothing personal, but we need to run the city as a business,” said Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch. “If we want to play fair — in my eyes — then we should do some kind of scale.”
He said he was concerned by the growing disparity between the highest-paid employees and the lowest-paid employees.
“The people in the trenches are the ones who need (the raise), not the people sitting in an office,” Hidritch said.