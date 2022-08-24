Washington City Hall
In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent. 

“Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this building, or fixing this street, do we buy a new vehicle? In my mind, people take precedent (over other expenses),” said Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who along with Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, support the proposed pay hike. 