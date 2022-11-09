Washington City Hall
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The work that is expected to begin next week on the caboose in the Railroad Heritage Park along Front Street has been years in the making, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. 

“The caboose at Heritage Park has been in need of a paint job for a number of years,” Dunker said. “Really ever since I took over as parks director, I’ve received a lot of complaints and comments about how bad the exterior of the caboose looks.”