The work that is expected to begin next week on the caboose in the Railroad Heritage Park along Front Street has been years in the making, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
“The caboose at Heritage Park has been in need of a paint job for a number of years,” Dunker said. “Really ever since I took over as parks director, I’ve received a lot of complaints and comments about how bad the exterior of the caboose looks.”
The last time the caboose was painted was in November 2000, according to city officials.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council, the council approved a $13,800 contract with Specialized Commercial Coatings, LLC, of O’Fallon. The company, which was one of three companies to bid on the project, will use a baking soda mixture to blast the exterior of the caboose on all four sides and the top. Then, the company will apply two coats of paint to the exterior.
“My hope is that we have it painted by the holidays, or by Dec. 5,” said Dunker, who added that Specialized Commercial Coatings, LLC, was the only company who bid on the project and who could meet that timetable. The bids also ranged from $13,800 to more than $45,000.
“They are hoping to start next week,” Dunker said. “Of course, that’s all weather dependent.”
The city will not be paying for the project entirely out of pocket. Downtown Washington, Inc. received a $2,000 grant from Union Pacific Railroad to help offset the cost of the work.
“We are happy that Union Pacific is working with us to spruce the caboose up,” Lamb said. He said the Railroad Heritage Park — and its caboose — is a regular attraction for residents spending part of their day downtown, and for visitors to Washington.
“Anything that we can do to fix that up only adds to the positive downtown experience that we want people to have,” Lamb said.
In other business from Monday’s council meeting, Lamb also announced that the city council will likely be holding a special workshop meeting on Nov. 21. During that meeting, Lamb said the council is expected to hear reports from the Highway 100 Median committee, which has been tasked with making recommendations to the city about what improvements should be made to the native plants planted in the medians on Highway 100.
The workshop will also feature a presentation from City Treasurer Mary Sprung regarding the capital improvement sales tax funded project list, including a breakdown of what projects have been completed and which projects remain on the city’s to-do list, Lamb said.