Washington’s Traffic Commission members said Friday they are willing to give motorized scooters a try downtown.
The city was approached earlier this year by Lime Scooters, one of the nation’s largest e-scooter rental companies. Lime Scooters can be found in some of America’s largest cities, including Seattle, Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
“They would like to launch a pilot program here for smaller markets like Washington. They are proposing a six-month trial period with a minimum of 75 scooters,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director. Maniaci said the company is requesting the Washington City Council approve an exclusive contract with the company. The city could cancel the contract at any time during the trial period.
Users of the scooters can download an app on their smartphone or other electronic devices, scan a copy of their driver’s license and watch a tutorial video about how to use the motorized scooter. When the ride is over, the rider’s smartphone will show how much they owe for the ride and will ask them to take a picture of the scooter. The picture is used to ensure that the scooter was parked properly and not damaged, according to Maniaci.
The company encourages users to only drive the scooters in the street or in a designated bicycle lane. The scooters can be parked curbside or on the sidewalk near the curb, according to Maniaci.
Under the terms of the proposed contract, the scooters would largely be limited to the downtown Washington area. It is unclear if the scooters could be driven on the Riverfront Trail, according to city officials, who said that decision largely rests with the city’s park board.
“At the end of each day, the company will send a team of people from St. Louis to Washington, pick up the scooters, charge them and return charged scooters to different starting locations,” Maniaci said. The company’s employees would use the tracking devices on each of the scooters to find any scooters that had traveled outside of the designated use area.
Starting locations refers to certain public parking lots, where the groups of scooters can be parked until they are rented. These locations are selected by the city.
City officials on Friday tentatively identified the Amtrak parking lot along Front Street, a space near the Old Waterworks Building and the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, with additional scooters potentially being placed in the 500 block of Front Street.
According to Manaici, the city would be compensated for the scooters, receiving a 5-cent per mile driven fee that is paid by the company. Riders also would be asked to round up their total bill with the proceeds being donated to a charity of the rider’s choice.
Washington would be the smallest city in Missouri to have Lime Scooters, according to Maniaci. The company also has scooters in Columbia.
The possibility of having Lime Scooters in Washington already has garnered the endorsement of Downtown Washington Inc.
“Speaking on behalf of our organization, I like the idea because it adds an added benefit to the town. It would help us connect one area of the town to the other, whether it is helping bring people up from the riverfront to the shops downtown or to the park. I definitely support them in this endeavor as long as it makes sense from a safety point of view,” said Tyler King, the organization’s executive director.
Maniaci said he knows that some, including downtown merchants, might have lingering doubts about the practicality of the scooters and how they will benefit the city.
“They may not see the benefit of (the scooters) until they see people using the scooters and going into their business to shop,” Maniaci said.
Traffic Commission members had a number of questions for city staff and company representatives, starting with safety, helmets and liability for crashes involving a scooter. Maniaci said a representative from Lime is planning to be in attendance at the city council meeting March 15 to address any questions that city officials may have.