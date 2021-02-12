The city of Washington is considering changing the source of its information on COVID-19 deaths from the Franklin County Health Department to Mercy Hospital Washington for a “more accurate picture,” according to Darren Lamb, city administrator.
Lamb said the suggested change was brought to the city by Mark Skornia, emergency management director.
“I feel we are going to be able to get more timely data locally,” Skornia said. Currently, the Franklin County Health Department gets its COVID-19 death data from the state. State reporting can take weeks or more, so deaths in the county’s reports might have occurred over a month prior.
“There appeared to be delays in the state reporting of (COVID-19) death numbers,” Skornia said. “It resulted in large numbers being reported at one time.”
Skornia said the change would allow the city to do a better job at evaluating if deaths in the county are increasing or decreasing.
That metric is one of three the city considers when enforcing its mask ordinance. The first metric is the total number of cases for the last 14 days per 100,000 residents. The second metric is the number of deaths reported in the 14-day window, and the third is the number of hospitalizations over the past 14 days.
Each metric is coded as green, yellow, orange or red zone to determine the assessed threat COVID-19 poses. The metrics are evaluated each week, and if two out of the three metrics are not in the red for four consecutive weeks, the mask ordinance is lifted.
The Washington City Council will consider the sourcing change at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.
If approved by the council it would retroactively and effectively redo the report for Monday, Feb. 8, where originally two out of the three metrics were in the red. Those metrics in red included the 14-day new case average at 26.29 and deaths, which had increased by 10.
Ward 1 Councilmember Steve Sullentrup said he thought the proposed change would be “a more accurate way” to re-evaluate the numbers the city is using. “I think this would be a step in the right direction,” he said.
Jeff Patke, councilmember of Ward 3, said he felt “the more localized data that can be used” the better and agreed it would be more accurate than the data for COVID-19 deaths being used currently.
Ward 2 Councilmember Mark Wessels said his priority for the ordinance is having set parameters for the metrics and having accurate and measurable data.
The Washington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the council chambers at city hall.