The Washington Civic Industrial Corp. re-elected its officers and board members at its annual meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the chamber of commerce building.
Bob Dobsch was re-elected president and treasurer. Other officers re-elected were: Pete Tobben, vice president; Bill Straatmann, secretary; and Wally Hellebusch, assistant secretary.
Directors who were re-elected were: Mike Marquart, Rick Hopp, Gael Wood, Dr. Jon Bauer and Dick Oldenburg.
Advisory board members who were re-elected were: Rick Hodges, Bill Miller, Sr., Eric Eoloff, Mike King and Robin Bellis.
Terms are for one year.
Sal Maniaci, the city’s community and economic development director, serves in an advisory capacity, along with Mayor Sandy Lucy and Jennifer Giesike, president of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tammy Adragna of the chamber staff serves as meeting secretary,
The board discussed the city’s recent growth study, which was presented last month. Possible annexation also was discussed.
An update on industrial prospects and the airport was given by Maniaci. Dobsch gave a brief financial report. The annual financial report will be given at the next meeting.
No stockholders, other than board members, attended the meeting.
The December meeting may be held in the council chambers in city hall due to the coronavirus pandemic.