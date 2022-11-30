The Washington Civic Industrial Corporation (CIC) re-elected its officers and expanded its board membership from nine to up to 15 at its annual stockholders meeting on Wednesday.
Re-elected were: Bob Dobsch, president; Pete Tobben, vice-president; Bill Straatmann, secretary; Wally Hellebusch, assistant secretary and Bob Dobsch, treasurer.
In addition to the officers, three CIC board members were also re-elected: Mike Marquart, Rick Hopp, Gael Wood and Jon Bauer.
Advisory board members who were named directors were Bill Miller Sr., Rick Hodges, Robin Bellis and Mike King. Also named a board member was Dr. Jennifer Gephardt. The bylaws were amended to expand the board. Miller, former president of the corporation, remained as an advisory board member until he was named again as a regular member of the board Wednesday.
The board accepted the annual financial statement presented by Dobsch. It was announced that the Missouri Department of Transportation will hold an open house meeting Thursday, Dec. 1, on the study of Highway 100 from St. John’s Road to the east. The study report will be explained from 4 to 6 p.m. at city hall.
Sal Maniaci, city economic development director, gave the industrial prospects report. He and City Administrator Darren Lamb briefed members on building plans by AZZ Precoat Metals, which is building a 250,000-square-foot facility in the Oldenburg Industrial Park. A ground-breaking for the new plant will be held in early 2023.