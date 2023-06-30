Due to the observance of the Independence Day holiday, the city of Washington will have some adjustments to its services next week.
On Tuesday, July 4, all city offices will be closed along with the Washington Landfill and the Recycling Center.
There will be no changes to the Ward 1 leaf/limb, trash, recycling pickup schedule on Monday. Starting Tuesday, the trash and recycling pickup schedule will be pushed back one day, meaning trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday, July 5. Pickups originally scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Thursday, July 6. Those scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday, July 7, and Friday’s pickups will be collected on Saturday, July 8. For additional questions regarding the holiday schedule, call 636-390-1032.
