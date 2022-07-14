Washington city leaders said the proliferation in short-term rentals driven by services like Airbnb and VRBO, as well as new lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, are top of mind as they develop a comprehensive plan.
Those insights were shared by elected and appointed officials during the early stages of the city’s once-a-decade planning to create a guide for future development. That planning kicked off publicly during a special city council meeting Tuesday as officials from the council and planning and zoning commission took part in a survey about what the city’s goals should be.
The city has contracted with St. Louis-based consulting firm H3 Studios to facilitate the planning. Tuesday’s special meeting will be followed by an event Tuesday, July 12, where business leaders and city staff will give their input. These meetings make up phase one of the planning process, said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. Phase two, he said, will begin Aug. 15 and run through September. That phase will focus on the public’s feedback through public hearings and surveys.
In a special city council meeting Tuesday night, the first public component of the process began with a feedback exercise.
During the meeting, members of the city council and the planning and zoning commission, 14 respondents in total, used a remote clicker to answer a series of questions about goals for the city. They reviewed the goals made in 2013 when the city last overhauled its comprehensive plan and responded with whether they believed the goal was “still relevant to the city” and whether they believed the city had made “good progress” toward that goal.
While the participants mostly said the goals of 10 years ago are still relevant today — such as expanding public transportation; expanding the city’s pedestrian and bikeway network; evaluating and managing commercial growth throughout the city; and strengthening downtown and the riverfront — there were some goals they were split on. And a lot of those same goals were ones the participants felt the city hadn’t made good progress on.
Forty-six percent of respondents said that managing the conflicting interests of agriculture versus urban land uses was still a relevant goal, while 62 percent said the city hasn’t made good progress on that goal. Fifty-four percent said expanding environmental programs and services available in the community was still a relevant goal, while 69 percent of respondents said the city hadn’t made good progress on that. And 58 percent said “incorporating visual enhancement strategies” was still a relevant goal, while 69 percent of respondents said the city hadn’t made good progress on that.
Maniaci said the exercise was helpful and that it was good to get people’s “gut reactions” about the city’s future.
After the exercise, participants were encouraged to give any feedback not addressed in the survey.
Mayor Doug Hagedorn suggested the city and H3 Studios work to identify any lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.
Several participants, including Third Ward City Councilman Jeff Patke and multiple members of the planning and zoning commission, said they wanted the comprehensive plan to give them guidance on short-term rentals. With the rise of services, like Airbnb and VRBO, the amount of people wanting to buy or use homes as short-term vacation rentals has skyrocketed. And members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council want to set clear strategies on how that can be regulated without harming neighborhoods.
Tim Breihan, a principal with H3 Studio who led the meeting, said his biggest takeaways from the session were that many of the goals established 10 years ago are still relevant today. A few new developments, such as the pandemic and rise of short-term rentals, should be addressed as well, he said.