Initial absentee Tuesday election returns from Washington showed James "Doug" Hagedorn leading the four-person race to become the city's new mayor in more than a decade.
None of the four Washington precincts where voters cast ballots in person Tuesday are included in these early results.
Hagedorn led challengers Steve Sullentrup, 76 to 54 votes, in early returns. Sullentrup represents the First Ward on the Washington City Council. Both Hagedorn and Sullentrup were outpacing the two remaining candidates, Kari Klenke, a former educator, and Nathan Krausch, who said he hopes to be the city's first special needs candidate as he lives with a medical condition that required a significant portion of his skull to be removed as a child.
Klenke has received 11 votes in the early returns, compared to Krausch's one vote.
The winner of this election will replace Sandy Lucy, who opted to not seek reelection to a fourth term. Lucy, who was the city's first female mayor, refrained from officially endorsing any candidates in the race. Instead, she encouraged voters to pick a candidate that they believed truly "loved Washington," a phrase embraced by all four of the candidates.
In other races in Washington, Allan Behr is leading by wide margins in the race to replace Sullentrup, who vacated his seat in favor of the mayoral run. Behr has received 19 votes compared to J.R. Jones and Brandon Rodriguez, who have received four votes and one vote respectively.
The race to replace retiring Third Ward Councilman Greg Skornia remains close.
Current Washington School Board candidate Kevin Blackburn received the most votes from those casting their ballots early through absentee voting. He received 5 votes compared to Chad Briggs, who received 4 votes, and Sara Scarborough and Don Kluba, who both received 3 votes. Haley Beste did not receive any votes from those voting early.
In the Fourth Ward, incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet maintains a slim lead over challenger Mike Coulter. Pettet received 14 votes compared to Coulter's 13 votes. Mike Johns, who owns Moe's Pizza in Washington, is also running in this race. Johns has received 7 votes so far.