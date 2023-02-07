Hearing on citywide short-term
rental moratorium set for Monday
After more than an hour of passionate public testimony, the Washington City Council voted 5-3 to deny a conditional use permit that would have converted a single-family home near the Highway 47 bridge into a short-term rental.
“I’ve never seen such opposition to something like this,” Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Colter said. Colter was joined by First Ward Councilman Al Behr, First Ward Councilman Duane Reed, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, and Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs in voting against the permit. The three council members who voted in favor of the permit were Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier.
The special use permit was sought by Marci (nee DeArriba) Kiel, a Washington native who now works as a real estate agent in St. Louis, for a home located at 612 Riverview Place. She said she initially purchased the home for her husband and her self to use when they are in Washington, but she also wanted to rent the property through short-term rental websites like Airbnb or VRBO to out-of-town guests. Short-term rentals are rented to those who seek lodging for a night or up to 30 consecutive days.
A special use permit is required for property outside of the designated downtown district. Properties within thedowntown district do not require the special use permit to operate as a short-term rental property.
In January, the Washington Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the denial of Kiel’s request after testimony from Kiel and from neighbors who were concerned about “the integrity of their neighborhood.” A decision that her attorney, David Politte, said was erroneously made.
“The city’s ordinances outline 10 criteria for the special use permit, which the Planning & Zoning Commission ignored in their decision,” Politte said in his presentation to the council.
Politte asserted that the zoning commission instead cowed to the neighbors’ outcry.
“There is no significant evidence that this Special Use Permit should be denied,” Politte said. He said concerns about too many short-term rental homes operating in Washington is “not a legal reason to deny this permit” and that the city council “can’t take it out on this particular applicant who happened to be the straw that broke the camel’s back” because of those concerns.
“Your decision tonight is either approve it with conditions or to approve it without conditions. Those are your only two options,” Politte said, referencing possible restrictions regarding the noise level, the installation of any exterior lighting, or where guests at the home could park that the council could have imposed.
After Politte’s presentation, multiple residents of the neighborhood spoke in opposition to the permit being issued. Three neighbors and a fellow Airbnb owner from Union spoke in favor of the special use permit. Kiel did not speak during the hearing.
Tyann Arcink, owner of a short-term rental in Union, said her guests are often friends of residents visiting for special occasions, such as weddings, funerals and birthdays. She also said those opposing the permit are likely doing it out of fear.
“The root issue of the opposition is fear, the fear of the unknown, and fear of who is going to be in that house next door,” Arcink said.
Among the neighbors speaking against it was Bonnie Martin.
She took direct aim at Politte’s assertion that the council could not deny the permit.
“If you just have to approve it, then why have us go through all of this?” Martin said. She also said that the investment she and her husband made into their home should not be seen as less important than the investment that Kiel made into her property.
“I can’t for the life of me figure out why I am up here having to defend the investment we’ve made into our home, or why this out-of-town developer’s investment eclipses mine in importance,” Martin said.
Also speaking in opposition to the permit was Katie Kamper, who challenged Arcink’s contention that neighbors were speaking out in fear. She said her opposition stemmed from her concern over young families being priced out of the real estate market in Washington because of developers like Kiel.
She said she believes that there are 60-plus Washington homes being advertised as short-term rentals online.
“That’s 60 families that could be living here, having their kids play in little league, sending their kids to our schools,” Kamper said.
Another neighbor speaking at Monday’s meeting was Tamara Wheatley, who “implored” the city council to keep the residential neighborhoods intact and to halt new short-term rentals being approved.
“Somebody’s got to break that camel’s back,” Wheatley said. She claimed that short-term rentals destabilize residential neighborhoods.
After the vote, Politte and Kiel both declined interview requests with The Missourian.
Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek told The Missourian that Politte’s assertions as to what the council can and can not do were incorrect.
“His position that they had to approve it was wrong. They can deny a special use permit if no set of conditions would make it appropriate for approval,” Piontek said.
Piontek said Kiel can resubmit her special use permit application in six months, if she chooses to. However, that may be impacted by the Washington City Council’s expected decision on whether to implement an eight month long moratorium on short-term rentals outside of the downtown district.
The length of the proposed moratorium is tied to the implementation of the city’s new 10-year comprehensive plan, Grow WashMO, which is expected to outline new restrictions on where short-term rentals can be located within the city. A hearing on the moratorium is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, during the city’s zoning commission meeting. Depending on the commission’s recommendation, the city council could vote as early as Feb. 21 on the proposed moratorium. The traditional Monday meeting of the city council is delayed a day due to Monday, Feb. 20, being Presidents’ Day.