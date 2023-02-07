Bonnie Martin addresses the Washington City Council
Washington resident Bonnie Martin speaks Feb. 6 to members of the Washington City Council during a public hearing on a proposed special use permit for a short-term rental. Following the hearing, the council voted 5-3 to deny the special use permit request at Monday night’s meeting. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Hearing on citywide short-term
rental moratorium set for Monday

After more than an hour of passionate public testimony, the Washington City Council voted 5-3 to deny a conditional use permit that would have converted a single-family home near the Highway 47 bridge into a short-term rental. 

This home at 612 Riverview Place is photographed in Washington. The Washington City Council voted Feb. 6 to not issue a special use permit to convert this house into a short-term rental property.  Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.