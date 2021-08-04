Hoping to make it easier for residents to prevent unwanted solicitors from coming to their homes, the Washington City Council repealed a portion of the ordinance that required participants in the city’s no-visit list to renew their registration biannually.
Now, instead of having to renew their place on the list every two years, city residents will stay on the list until they remove themselves. The change takes effect immediately, and the city’s website will be updated in the next few days, according to city officials.
“This means a lot less paperwork for our residents,” Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “There was no magical reason for a two-year window. I think that’s just what the council at that time it was implemented thought was a reasonable time.” The list was first implemented in the mid-2000s.
City Clerk Sherri Klekamp said the no-visit list, which is similar to the state’s no-call list for telemarketers, contains more than 1,000 addresses.
She said it is free to sign up, and those wishing to enroll in the program should complete the paper registration form and return it to city hall. Completed forms can be mailed to Klekamp’s office at 405 Jefferson St., Washington, MO, 63090. Registration forms also can be emailed to sklekamp@washmo.gov.
As part of the discussion on repealing the biannual registration requirement, council members also discussed the city’s policies for solicitors, peddlers and canvassers.
“Anyone who wants to do any kind of business in the city has to have a business license, including those who are going to go door to door soliciting their business,” Klekamp said. She cited the example of a roofing company coming to Washington following a hail or wind storm to repair roof damage as one business that needs such a license.
“Whether it is a day, a week or two weeks, if they are going door to door in the city, then they need to have a license,” Klekamp said. Business licenses can be purchased through the city’s finance office in Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St.
To receive a license, businesses that are going to solicit must provide the city with a physical description of the individuals going door to door; vehicle information, including make, model and color; and a description of the business’s activity. The employees going door to door also must pass a Missouri State Highway Patrol background check.
According to Klekamp, a list of enrolled addresses is given to any business that registers for door-to-door sales to ensure they don’t go to no-visit residences.
She said the city only has a “handful” of such businesses, but all registered businesses should have the appropriate documentation: a permit from the city and a city-issued photo ID that has the business name and the employee’s name. These items should be on the employee when they come to the door.