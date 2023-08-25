At the Washington City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn announced some changes to the regular schedule for upcoming meetings.
The council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, to set the city’s tax rate.
Although the council typically meets on Mondays, due to the Labor Day holiday, which is Sept. 4, the next regular council meeting has also been rescheduled. That meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Go to washmo.gov to find meeting agendas or to learn more about Washington City Council meetings.
