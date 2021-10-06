Lime Scooters can cruise the streets of downtown Washington and the surrounding area for a little while longer after the Washington City Council approved a two-year contract with the company on Monday.
“We are thrilled and grateful that the city council has voted to extend our time here and look forward to continuing to serve Washington residents and visitors for years to come,” said Allison Forms, operations manager for Lime Scooters.
Lime Scooters, one of the nation’s largest electric scooter companies, pitched the idea of coming to Washington earlier this year, making its debut in April for a trial period. During the six-month trial period, the company reported 6,453 riders rode the e-scooters for more than 29,000 miles over 19,745 trips.
The 7-1 vote on the contract came after some debate over the $200-per-month payment the city receives from Lime Scooters. Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch voted against approving the contract.
In the initial proposal, the funds would be passed from the city to Downtown Washington Inc.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup said he felt that since Downtown Washington would be receiving $2,400 a year, they should be the ones to sign the contract, not the city.
“They are the ones who benefit, and they are getting (the money) for nothing. We are doing all of the work,” Sullentrup said. Other members of the city council suggested the city could alternate on which area nonprofit receives the funds, suggesting that the Franklin County Area United Way could receive the funds some months.
“I don’t think Downtown Washington Inc. was looking at this as a moneymaker,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. “We only suggested Downtown Washington Inc. because they could use the money for programs that help our downtown businesses.”
Maniaci then cited the downtown business advocacy group’s awning grant program and revolving loan funds as two ways the scooter funds could be used by Downtown Washington Inc.
Ultimately, no determination was made about who would receive the funding.
Hidritch said he felt that since “downtown is getting all of the money for the scooters, then they should stay downtown.” He pushed for the scooters to be limited to the newly approved 37-block downtown district zone, which the council also approved Monday night. His motion on that matter died for lack of a second.
Hidritch said he is hearing directly from constituents who are “tired of them (the e-scooters) being parked in the neighborhoods,” adding that he “didn’t think all of the complaints are being documented or that we are being told about it.”
Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee pushed back on that comment. He said the Washington Police Department has kept a detailed spreadsheet of all calls and complaints that have been received regarding Lime scooters, and the spreadsheet has been shared with members of the city’s Traffic Commission, which recommended approval of the two-year contract.
The terms of the two-year contract are similar to the conditions of the trial period, according to Maniaci.
Riders will still need to be at least 16 years old and must scan a valid driver’s license to use the scooters. While on the Rotary Riverfront Trail, riders will only be able to drive the scooters at 10 miles per hour. The scooters have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour elsewhere.
The recently imposed curfew, making the scooters unavailable for use from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., remains in effect.
Riders can only use the scooters north of Highway 100 and won’t be able to use the scooters on Fifth Street or on Highway 100.
Maniaci said when riders want to cross Fifth Street, the scooters power down, and riders must manually propel them across the street.
The contract can be terminated by either Lime or by the city so long as one provides the other with 60 days notice.
One of the biggest changes with the new contract is that, along Front Street, Lime scooter users will be required to park the scooters in one of the 13 proposed designated parking corrals. The corrals are spread along Front Street with four near Rennick Riverfront Park and nine west of the Freight Depot.
“Riders will continue to be charged unless they properly park the scooters in one of those areas,” Maniaci said. The parking corrals will be set up by the end of the week, according to Lime.