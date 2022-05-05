Faced with a five-year, $100,000 landscape maintenance bid, members of the Washington City Council ultimately opted to pursue other options for maintaining the four plant-filled medians along Highway 100 in Washington.
“After a year of campaigning, I can tell you that outside of the cell tower that this is the top of the list for people in the First Ward,” said First Ward Councilman Allan “Al” Behr. “People aren’t happy with it and I have a hard time saying that it is OK to throw more money at it, especially when I know people want something different.”
According to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, the topic of maintenance in the medians has been a source of contention for years. The medians, which were paid for in 2011 using a federal grant, have been planted with native wildflowers and grasses since 2013.
“We receive a number of compliments and complaints every year about them, about how they should look and how they look at the time of someone complaining,” Dunker told members of the eight-person governing body. He said the majority of the compliments come in July when the “plants are looking their best.” During the remaining months of the year, Dunker said the plants don’t get high marks.
According to a memo penned by Dunker to the council, the native plants and medians are intended to beautify the highway while also preventing crossover vehicle collisions, absorb rainwater and help preserve native plans. Public Works Director John Nilges agreed, “the whole general concept from the environmentalist perspective, is ‘don’t pave the entire world.’ That there is value in green space, no matter how small.”
Both Dunker and Nilges said the plants themselves were “supposed to be very low maintenance.”
“After the plants matured, they were supposed to choke out weeds, require less mulch, and cut down on labor compared to regular bedding plants. However, if native beds are not properly managed, they can look unattractive,” Dunker wrote in the memo. “There are also expenses incurred with setting up lane closures on Highway 100, which is a MoDOT requirement.”
Hoping to avoid the maintenance and to outsource the work, Dunker and other city officials sought bids from third-party landscapers. The city received two complete bids and one incomplete bid. The two complete bids were from DJM Ecological Services for $20,850 per year and the other was from Native Landscaping Solutions for $55,256 per year. The proposed contract would be for five years.
According to the proposal, the city would have funded the annual contract using Stormwater Funds, as the native plants in the median help to absorb water in the otherwise all-asphalt environment.
“By hiring an experienced contractor, citizens will see noticeable results, thus making the beds more visually appealing,” Dunker wrote in his memo. By outsourcing the maintenance, Dunker said the parks and recreation staff would save 11,400 hours a year on working on the medians and could be redirected to maintaining other aspects of the city’s park system — a potential selling point that fell flat with members of the City Council, who voted 6-1 to not pursue the contract.
Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels was the lone vote in favor of the contract, who said the city could sign the contract and use it to improve the appearance of the medians while exploring alternatives. The city could cancel the contract with 30 days written notice.
First Ward Councilman Duane Reed was absent.
“I don’t think this company is going to do any better job than what our parks department guys have been doing already. Maybe they will be able to do maintenance a bit more often, but that doesn’t solve the problem,” said Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke.
According to Patke and other members of the council, the native plants in the median too closely resemble overgrown weeds.
“My vision for the medians is something that has a cleaner look. I understand that we may not be able to get away from the natives, but I am hopeful that we can find something ornamental or something that is more attractive than what we have now,” Patke said. “I’d just love to see what our other options are.”
Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch said he, too, was skeptical about the impact outsourcing the work would have.
“We are outsourcing so much of the parks department, and I know that you have 500-some acres to maintain, but I don’t think by hiring an outside contractor that you’ll see noticeable results, that those beds will suddenly become more visually appealing,” Hidritch said. “I believe you have a lot of talent that works for you and that you should put a specific group together, keep that group together and have them maintain the medians.”
After the proposed landscape maintenance contract stalled, Dunker and Nilges said they would return to the City Council with a new proposal from landscape designers. In the meantime, city staff will continue to maintain the medians as they are able.
Landscape architects are needed, Nilges said, in order to garner buy-in from the public and to best illustrate how the medians would appear once the plants are matured.
“There is no way to do that or to meet those expectations on a black and white piece of paper. We are going to need visuals that show the plants in color and in order to get visuals, you’re going to have to pay them,” said Nilges, who said the proposal could also include some permeable pavers or non-plant alternatives.
Patke said he thought this was a step in the right direction.
Patke said, “I personally think the majority of the citizens want to see a change there.”