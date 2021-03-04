Washington city leaders are taking another look at implementing a policy that would give local businesses a leg up over the competition when it comes to bidding on city business.
City Administrator Darren Lamb presented a sample proposal that is inspired by a similar policy in St. Louis, though he said department heads are unanimously opposed to such a policy.
“We still feel that we’re getting the best bids that we can by not providing a policy because it keeps all bidders honest with regards to their bids,” Lamb said during his presentation to the Washington City Council at Monday night’s meeting. Lamb said the proposal, which is still very preliminary, would offer any business within a certain radius of Washington “preferred status.” Under the proposal, local bidders would have a defined time to match the lowest bid when eligible. Projects involving state and federal transportation funds are not allowed to give preference to local businesses, according to City Engineer John Nilges.
“The city of St. Louis requires that these businesses be located within St. Louis. We would strongly discourage something like that here,” Lamb said. He said city leaders worried that if “preferred status” was restricted to Washington-headquartered businesses then the number of bidders vying for a particular project could fall to one or two, potentially causing the price to significantly increase due to the lack of competition.
Lamb’s presentation included a hypothetical 30-mile radius, which he said would extend into portions of St. Charles, Warren and St. Louis counties. This radius would still benefit Washington residents, Lamb said, because many in the community drive to these communities for work and vice-versa.
“So if the true goal is to try to go ahead and consider vendors that have people that live here, workers that work here, et cetera, than something like this radius would make sense,” said Lamb, who added that the city council could opt to adjust the radius to 10 miles, 15 miles or 50 miles.
The radius would be calculated from Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St.
Lamb offered the High Street resurfacing project as an example to the council.
The company with the lowest bid was Jokerst, of Festus, with a bid of $597,151. If the city had a “preferred status” policy in place, then NB West, of Pacific, would have a set number of business days to reduce its bid of $606,523 by more than $9,400.
Having a 30-mile radius can mean there could be multiple “local” businesses bidding on a particular project. Such is the case with the repaving of Circle Drive, Esther Street, Robert Street and portions of both Locust Street and Market Street.
NB West, within 15 miles of city hall, bid $283,820 for the work. KJ Unnerstall Construction, of Washington, located within 2.75 miles of city hall, bid $285,577, a difference of more than $1,700.
City officials later voted to award the bid to NB West.
Purchasing new vehicles will likely be an outlier for the city’s local preference bid, Lamb said.
“Local vendors may not go ahead and want to bid on those projects a lot of time because they don’t want to beat the state bid,” Lamb said. He said the city still supports local auto dealers when it can.
For example, from January 2019 through February 2021, the city has paid service and maintenance bills totaling $63,230 at Chris Auffenberg Ford and $87,595 at Modern Auto.
No action was taken by the council on implementing the local preference for bids. Instead, city officials said more discussions are needed before any action can be taken.
“There are all kinds of parameters that you have to think about when you adopt something like this, including what is and what is not local,” Lamb said.
In other business, the council approved the removal of up to 95 trees on city property. These trees are being removed as part of an existing sight line easement agreement between the city and the Hummingbird Club, 5 Penn St. The removal of the trees will require temporary closures of portions of the East Riverfront Trail, according to Nilges. The club will pay for the removal of the trees.
No trees are being removed from identified wetlands, according to city leaders.
The council also approved a series of changes to the city’s water billing.
First, the reconnection fee following a utility shut-off was increased from $50 to $75. Curb stops, or water service shutoff valves, are now going to be owned by the city, not by the property owner.
The council also approved adjusting the city’s payment plan format for those with delinquent water bills. Now, those on payment plans will see the portions of the delinquent bill split out over five months rather than one or two months.
Dr. Ann Elizabeth Mohart, a Mercy physician who specializes in emergency medicine, was appointed as the city physician, an unpaid position. Her term expires March 2022.
According to Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, Mohart played an “instrumental” role in helping the city respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.