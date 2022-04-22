Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council was full of pomp and circumstance, but few action items as the council bid farewell to retiring members and welcomed members elected April 5.
Among those taking the oath of office on Monday were Washington Mayor James “Doug” Hagedorn, First Ward Councilman Allan Behr, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, and Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter.
As part of the reorganization of the eight-person council, which occurs after each year’s municipal election, Second Ward Councilman Jeff Patke was voted in as mayor pro tem by a vote of 5-4 with Hagedorn casting the deciding vote. The vote, which was Hagedorn’s first as mayor, also was his first tie-breaker.
Voting with Hagedorn in favor of Patke were: Behr, Briggs, Patke and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier. Hidritch also was nominated for the role of mayor pro tem, but no vote was taken on his nomination since Patke had the majority of the council’s support.
In this new role, Patke will lead council meetings in Hagedorn’s absence.
Hidritch was later nominated and unanimously re-elected as council liaison to the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission.
Behr was unanimously selected to serve as the council’s representative to the 353 Redevelopment Corp.
Behr, Hidritch, Briggs and Coulter also were elected to serve on the city’s Board of Health with Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, who is the city’s physician and works at Mercy Hospital Washington.
In other business, the council approved a special use permit for an indoor shooting range at Titan Hill Armory, on the city’s east side.
J. Freeman, owner of Titan Hill Armory where the gun range will be located, said, “Safety is the No. 1 priority.”
Freeman said he will be remodeling the existing building to include a “full concrete sarcophagus reinforced with AR500 steel for the highest levels of safety and noise suppression.” Within the remodeled space, Freeman said there will be two to three firing lanes.
Each lane, he said, could accommodate one to three people cycling through hour-long sessions.