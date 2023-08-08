After months of discussion, the Washington City Council approved changes Monday to several sections of the city code governing short-term rentals — but not without some last minute disagreements on the best path forward.
Under the final set of rules, short-term rentals — properties rented out as vacation lodging through mobile apps like Airbnb and Vrbo — are permitted “by right” in commercial districts zoned C-1, C-2, C-2 Overlay and C-3.
Going forward, new short-term rentals are required to have a special use permit in the city’s R-2 Overlay and R-3 Multi-Family Residential zoning districts, and must also be at least 150 feet away from existing short-term rentals.
All special use permits are revocable, and if a short-term rental owner remits no tourism tax for two consecutive quarters, the short-term rental is considered inactive and its permit is revoked.
Although there were more than a dozen people in attendance, no one spoke during the public comment period of Monday’s meeting. Mayor Doug Hagedorn addressed those present prior to the discussion of short-term rentals, saying it was time for the council to make its own decision after receiving community feedback since early this year. In February, the council declared a six-month moratorium on new special use permits for short-term rentals.
“I appreciate, and I think all of our councilmen do too, the input everybody here has given over the course of — way too long,” Hagedorn said. “It’s time that we made the discussion up here, so we’re going to talk about it, then up here we’ll ask questions, but I’m not going to open the floor, but thank you for being here and contributing to this conversation.”
Two months ago, the council appeared poised to approve a recommendation of the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission that would govern short-term rentals, including rules such as requiring new short-term rentals in some zoning districts to be at least 150 feet away from existing ones.
At the council’s June 20 meeting, however, Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels proposed allowing short-term rentals in the city’s R-1 zoning districts, provided that owners of those short-term rentals get special use permits and that they be spaced 500 feet apart — further than would be allowed in the city’s R-2 Overlay and R-3 Multi-Family Residential zoning districts, or in commercial districts. Under rules previously proposed, new short-term rentals would not be allowed at all in areas zoned R-1.
“My logic there was, every owner of every home in our city could do this. They could file for a special use permit, doesn’t matter where you live, what home you were in or anything else, you could always do this — had to go through the special use permit procedure and so forth,” Wessels said Monday. “And so when we put this thing together and it came out, all those things were considered, except in the case of R-1, it was not allowed, so they weren’t given that option.”
Wessels pointed out that under the rules recommended by Planning & Zoning, people living in areas zoned R-1 could still rent their property out for periods of time longer than a month. He said he didn’t understand the reasoning for completely banning residents of R-1 districts from renting their homes out on a short-term basis, and that’s why he came up with his proposal.
“The R-1 people, they would have to go through the same process as everyone else, and one change though was the 500-foot buffer, just because the R-1 lots are typically a little bit larger,” Wessels said.
The council approved a first reading of the short-term rental rules, including Wessels’ proposed changes, on June 20, with Ward 3 Councilman Chad Briggs voting against the measure. Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke and Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch were not at the meeting.
On Monday, however, both Hidritch and Patke were present, and, along with Briggs, voted against giving final approval to the short-term rental rules as amended to include allowing the rentals in R-1 zoning districts with a 500-foot buffer. Ward 1 Councilman Al Behr – who seconded Wessels’ motion June 20 – was not present Monday to potentially cast a fifth vote needed to approve Wessels’ proposal, and it failed.
“Mainly, for me, it’s out of respect for the Planning & Zoning Commission and the four months that they spent doing it, and their recommendation to us, and the ability for us to have it as a living document,” Patke said after casting his vote.
“If it’s not enough, and we have an issue in a year from now or whenever it may be, we can go back” and revisit the short-term rental regulations, he added.
Hidritch made a motion, which Briggs seconded, to approve the original Planning & Zoning recommendation, without allowing any future short-term rentals in R-1 zones. Ward 1 Councilman Duane Reed and Ward 4 Councilman Mike Coulter joined Hidritch, Briggs and Patke in voting in favor of the motion, which passed despite Wessels and Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier voting against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.