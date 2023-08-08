Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

After months of discussion, the Washington City Council approved changes Monday to several sections of the city code governing short-term rentals — but not without some last minute disagreements on the best path forward.

Under the final set of rules, short-term rentals — properties rented out as vacation lodging through mobile apps like Airbnb and Vrbo — are permitted “by right” in commercial districts zoned C-1, C-2, C-2 Overlay and C-3. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.