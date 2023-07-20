Following a public hearing, the Washington City Council approved rezoning and annexation requests Monday that will allow for construction of a large rental housing complex on the city’s east side.
Ed Schmelz, owner of Union-based ELS Properties, asked the city to rezone a 16.15-acre parcel of land off of East Fifth Street, north of Hoffmann Hillermann Nursery & Florist near Highway 100, and to annex an adjacent 19.4 acres to the east, to allow for construction of the development.
Expected to comprise nearly 200 units, the complex will potentially include a mix of duplexes, townhomes and apartment buildings, but would all be rental units. It would be one of the largest complexes of its kind in the city, and bigger than two other ELS apartment complexes, One Hundred West and the Shoe Factory Lofts.
There is plenty of demand for rental units in Washington, according to Schmelz.
“Our phone just rings every day looking for places over here, and right now we don’t have anything available,” Schmelz said Monday. “Between One Hundred West and the Shoe Factory, we’re totally full with waiting lists. So we feel like this gives us just something a little bit different. I feel like we have the west side of town covered; we have a little bit in the central part of town; this gives us something on the east side of town.”
The proposed rezoning and annexation was previously recommended by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission last week. Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier said Monday he appreciated Schmelz for providing quality housing in Washington. No members of the public spoke during the public hearing.
Members of the council who were present Monday voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and annexation. Ward 1 Councilman Duane Reed and Ward 2 Councilmen Mark Hidritch and Mark Wessels were not at the meeting. The preliminary and final plats for the development planned for the property have yet to be approved.
