Starting this fall, it will be more expensive to use Washington’s municipal landfill.
Charles Stankovic, infrastructure designer and interim city engineer, presented a proposal to increase fees at the landfill at the Aug. 7 Washington City Council meeting.
“It’s doubling all the existing rates, so $30 per ton goes up to $60 for the minimum fee under a ton,” Stankovic said, adding that the fee for amounts over a ton will similarly increase to $160 per ton from the previous $80 per ton.
The new fees will take effect Oct. 1. Asked by Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier whether the fee increase would be enough to pay for closure and post-closure costs for the current landfill in 2027 and construction of a new transfer station that the city plans to build in 2026, Stankovic said that was the city’s goal.
“Ideally it will be, as long as, you know, we get the same amount of users and trash coming in,” Stankovic said, adding that it is difficult to predict whether the fee increase will change people’s usage of the landfill.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said in June that the fee increase could be a deterrent to trash haulers from outside of Washington using the local landfill, which could keep it from filling up as quickly and possibly extend the timeline of when the city needs to complete the new transfer station.
Currently, only about 20 percent of the trash coming into the landfill daily is from within Washington’s city limits, with the remaining 80 percent coming from elsewhere. A major driver of that outside traffic has been Washington’s relatively lower rates compared to other area landfills.
“It’s a win-win,” Lamb said Monday. “You either lengthen the life of it or get your money.”
The councilmen present Monday voted unanimously to approve the fee increase ordinance. Ward 1 Councilman Al Behr was not at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.