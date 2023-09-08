The Washington City Council approved several appointments and reappointments to advisory commissions at its meeting Tuesday.
The council approved the appointment of Tim Poepsel to a term ending August 2024 to fill a vacant seat formerly occupied by Jamie Holtmeier on the Washington Historic Preservation Commission, and also appointed Joe McGowan to a term on the commission ending August 2028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.