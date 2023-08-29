The Washington City Council approved two property tax levies for the 2023-24 budget year Monday. Although the city will realize more revenue this year due to increases in valuation, the tax rate will remain unchanged from last year at75.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The tax rate approved by the council includes two separate levies, one for the city of Washington and one for the Washington Library District.
“For the city of Washington, the total assessed valuation came in at $430,013,417,” said Washington Finance Director Mary Sprung. “What is permitted for the 2023 tax levy is a rate of 56.41 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That will bring in tax revenue of $2,369,791, which is an increase of approximately $57,000, or 2.5 percent, over last year.”
The Washington Library District is projected to collect $320,562, up from $307,651, an increase of $12,911, or 4.2 percent, over last year. Like the city of Washington levy, however, the Washington Library District tax rate remains unchanged at 19.09 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“So both tax levies together would be (75.5 cents) per $100 of assessed valuation,” Sprung said. “So that is my recommendation, to go with the maximum amount allowed by state statute.”
No one spoke during the public hearing on the tax levies, and the council members asked no questions. Those councilmen present voted unanimously to approve the tax levies. Councilmen Mark Wessels and Joe Holtmeier were not at the meeting.
