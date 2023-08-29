Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

The Washington City Council approved two property tax levies for the 2023-24 budget year Monday. Although the city will realize more revenue this year due to increases in valuation, the tax rate will remain unchanged from last year at75.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The tax rate approved by the council includes two separate levies, one for the city of Washington and one for the Washington Library District.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.