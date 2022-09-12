Washington City Council members appeared on Tuesday to generally agree that the 124 full-time and 18 part-time city staff deserve a pay raise.
The size and impact of the proposed raise is where there is disagreement.
Last month, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb released a portion of the proposed city budget that showed the city’s administration was recommending an 8 percent pay increase for all city staff and no merit-based pay raises. The proposed pay raise is tied to increases in the cost of living, which is determined by the Consumer Price Index for the St. Louis metropolitan region.
“We understand that the (8 percent) number was a surprise, but we feel like it is necessary,” Lamb said Tuesday. If approved at the council’s Sept. 19 meeting, it would be the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in more than 20 years.
“The thing that we don’t want to have happen is that in two years, we do a salary analysis and find that we are so far behind that we are looking at a double-digit increase or that it takes two to three years to catch up,” Lamb said.
“If wages become stagnant, it could certainly result in excessive turnover in our city staff,” Lamb said. The proposed pay increases would cost $535,000, which would be funded by general revenue, though other funds would cover some aspects of the salary increases, according to city officials.
He said the city administration’s main objective is to ensure that the “buying power of all employees stays the same.”
Shauna Pftzinger, Washington’s human resources manager, said last month that the proposed cost-of-living adjustments are comparable to what other city governments are proposing.
Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier said he was supportive of the pay raises and urged his colleagues to “trust our administration that if they say an 8 percent cost of living is what is needed, then that is what they need.”
“I’m worried about the management we have and keeping them,” Holtmeier said. “I know that if we don’t pay them, that someone else will and it will be Washington’s loss.”
First Ward Councilman Duane Reed said he was worried what message city staff would get if the proposed pay increase was approved. He said Tuesday that he supports a smaller cost-of-living increase for all employees, but believes merit-based pay increases also should be included in the budget.
“I want everyone to get a raise, despite what people may think... I’m just worried that our best worker will leave if they see that the weakest link in the department is getting the same raise as them,” Reed said. He then asked the members of the audience who work for the city of Washington to raise their hands, which sparked many people in the audience to identify themselves as city staff members. Fewer hands were raised when Reed asked how many staff members live in Washington’s city limits.
“Our job is to answer to the city of Washington, to the people who live here, not just those who work here,” Reed said. He said he didn’t believe the residents of the city are supportive of an 8 percent cost of living increase.
While some council members expressed support for specific pay increases for different job descriptions or departments, First Ward Councilman Al Behr said he “didn’t want to get into the weeds of which jobs deserve a pay raise.”
“I don’t think that is our job,” Behr said. He along with Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs said they would be supportive of some kind of cost-of-living increase. Briggs said his biggest worry is that the pay “gap between our lowest- and highest-paid employees is only going to grow.”
Under the current proposal, a part-time billing clerk in the water department or a part-time book shelver at Washington Public Library would see their pay increased from $12.69 per hour to $13.71 per hour. An entry-level maintenance worker in the city’s parks department or street department would see their pay increased from $15.09 per hour to $16.30 per hour, while a patrol officer for the Washington Police Department would see their pay increase from $23.48 per hour to $25.36 per hour.
Under the proposed 8 percent pay increase, Lamb — who is the city’s highest-paid employee — would see his pay increased from $55.16 to $59.57 per hour. John Nilges, who is the director of public works and city engineer, would see his pay increase from $48.89 per hour to $52.36 per hour. Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong would see his pay increase from $44.23 per hour to $47.76 per hour and Washington Finance Director Mary Sprung’s salary would increase from $42.10 to $45.46 an hour.
Lamb said employees should not be penalized because they have pursued higher education or have earned the higher pay after accumulating years of experience with the city.
“Your highest-paid employees don’t receive a discount at the grocery store buying a loaf of bread just because they make more money than someone else,” Lamb said.
Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke said he would support a 6 percent cost-of-living increase and then a 2 percent merit-based pay increase.
“Six percent is not a slap in the face. It is still a sizable increase,” Patke said. “I also see it being advantageous for the city, because it raises the salary for those entry-level positions that are open and that we are struggling to fill.”
Patke’s suggestion garnered the backing of Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Colter, who said he had “a problem with eight percent.”
Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch said he wasn’t opposed to a 6 percent pay increase, but questioned the longterm ramifications of the pay raises.
“We’ve got the $600,000 now for this, but what happens when people finally wake up and realize that we are in a recession. How will we pay for it when that happens,” Hidritch said.
Lamb, said that the “city has a healthy amount of reserves for that situation.”
“The council has, for a lot of years, put money aside for that kind of rainy day situation,” Lamb said. “We’ve got the money to pay for this.”