Reversing a 2019 decision, the Washington City Council voted Monday night to implement a parking lot rental program that will allow individuals, civic organizations and others to rent city-owned parking lots for private and public events.
The city-owned parking lots will be available to rent for $250 per day with a $100 deposit. The rates will be raised annually, with increases tied to the Consumer Price Index, according to a memo from Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker to members of the Washington City Council.
Prior to Monday night’s vote, there was no rental agreement or charge for using city-owned parking lots. The parking lot rental program will be coordinated through the Washington parks department, according to city officials.
Dunker said the issue of parking lot rentals recently came to the forefront when a wedding party attempted to block one of the city-owned parking lots adjacent to the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park for a wedding held in the park.
“In addition, we have also had in the last couple of months to rent the Main and Elm street parking lot next to the farmers market. In fact, we have one request for an event on Aug. 12,” Dunker said.
It is not just parking lots in downtown Washington that Dunker said people have wanted to rent but parking lots that are in various parks within the city’s park system as well. Dunker said he anticipates that the parking lot nearest the Washington Farmers’ Market will prove to be the most in demand.
Each parking lot rental would be good for a 24-hour window, Dunker said.
When a parking lot is rented, signs will be posted prior to the rental date so those who use the parking lot, especially those downtown, will know they can’t park there, according to city officials. City leaders discussed whether posting signs would be the responsibility of city staff or the parking lot renters. A decision on that task will be made at a later time, according to Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb.
“If you rent (a parking lot), then it would be off-limits to everyone else,” Lamb said. “We are going to keep an eye out on this to make sure that the parking lot rentals don’t interfere too much with the original intention of these spaces, which is public parking. We are just trying to be cautious.”
Some groups, such as Downtown Washington Inc. and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, will be able to rent the parking lots for discounted prices considering they contribute to the economic vitality of Washington by at least $5,000, according to Lamb.