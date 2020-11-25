Washington City Clerk Mary Trentmann will retire after 24 years of service Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Trentmann began working for the city in December 1996 as a part-time accounting clerk I. In 2000 she became a full-time employee and a year later was promoted to accounting clerk III. Trentmann transferred to the administration department in 2004 when she became the executive secretary and deputy city clerk.
In 2012 she received another promotion and took the role of city clerk and human resource manager. Since 2017, Trentmann has served solely as the city clerk.
“I like to do research and when the public or anyone asks for records, you, have to dig for them and find them,” Trentmann said.
Before working for the city, Trentmann was employed as a pharmacy clerk. When offered a part-time position with the city, she accepted because it allowed her to be home with her family more.
Trentmann and her husband, Keith, have three daughters, Koleen, Rachel and Sherry, and seven grandchildren, who range in age from 7 to 15.
“I am looking forward to spending time with (my grandchildren),” Trentmann said. “They are growing so fast.”
She and her family do a lot of fundraising for cystic fibrosis. Her eldest grandson was diagnosed with the disease 16 years ago, and Trentmann said she wants to concentrate on her volunteer efforts more after retirement.
She said she also plans to enjoy some of her hobbies, gardening, canning and traveling.
City Administrator Darren Lamb told The Missourian Trentmann has been a tremendous asset to the city of Washington in her time as city clerk and the positions she held previously.
“She will be missed by her colleagues,” Lamb said. “The residents of Washington have been well served as a result of her steadfast dedication to open records and minute keeping. We wish her nothing but continued success in her retirement.”
Mayor Sandy Lucy gave the same sentiment when speaking on Trentmann’s retirement.“We wish her all the best in retirement,” Lucy said. “She will be missed.”
Trentmann was honored at her last Washington City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 16. Lucy read a proclamation recognizing Trentmann’s service.
Trentmann addressed the council, mayor and other city officials after the proclamation, giving a tearful speech expressing her gratitude to the city she served.
“As I leave the Washington scene, it has been my honor to be of service, even though sometimes it made me nervous, but through the ups and downs, laughter and tears throughout the years, I hope I served you well. Thank you,” she said.
As of Monday, Lamb said the position for city clerk had not been filled, but it has been opened up internally. “We have received an application,” Lamb said. “We’re taking it under advisement.”