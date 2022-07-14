Some voters in the eastern part of Washington will be voting in a new location in upcoming elections.
The voting precinct at the Presbyterian Church of Washington, located at 4834 South Point Road, is being closed for the Aug. 2 primary election and going forward.
“I closed it, basically, because, out of the 664 voters who were (registered) there, on average, we had about 84 show up,” said Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker.
The clerk’s office is also losing election judges. Baker said the Presbyterian Church polls required a minimum of three workers, with four usually on hand. “That way you had two from each (political) party,” he said. “It also helps when they have lunch and can rotate.”
The polling place also cost around $3,000 per election to operate.
“It just didn’t make sense to man that when we had two other ones within a proximity that were able to absorb the voters,” Baker said.
People who voted at the Presbyterian Church will be split up between two existing precincts, the St. John’s Gildehaus School cafeteria, located at 5579 Gildehaus Road in Villa Ridge, and American Legion Post 218, 1007 E. 3rd Street in Washington.
The clerk’s office has received “quite a few” calls about the change, Baker said.
“I know that it is an inconvenience for some voters when we change precincts, but, everything that we do, there is a reason behind it, and it is for the betterment of the voters,” he said. “And they can always come here and vote in-person absentee or request a ballot by mail.”
All the voters impacted by the change were notified by mail, Baker said.
Baker said his office has closed or consolidated 10 voting precincts since he was first elected in 2018. That leaves 40 precincts, plus the clerk’s office in downtown Union.
“We did lose a couple of them due to buildings being sold,” he said.
The clerk’s office also recently sent out cards to households with voters to let them know which state legislative and congressional districts they will now vote in after boundaries changed with redistricting, Baker said.
“We did this as a courtesy to the voters, so they knew there were changes to the districts going in,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, the clerk’s office had received absentee ballot applications from 414 people. Of those, 189 ballots had been mailed in. Another 41 people had voted at the clerk’s office, on the upper floor at 400 E. Locust Street in Union.
Requests for mail absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. July 20.
The clerk’s office will also play host to a public testing of vote tabulation equipment at 9 a.m. July 19.