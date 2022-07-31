The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Missourian Media Group are seeking nominations for the Outstanding Young Professional Awards, recognizing up-and-coming area leaders under the age of 40.
Nominations are due Aug. 19, and the awards will be presented at a chamber luncheon Oct. 3.
Created in 2013, the chamber and The Missourian have honored 119 recipients to date.
The nomination form can be found online at washmochamber.org/awards and turned into the chamber office at 323 W. Main St. in downtown Washington. Judging will be done by a five person committee.
Nomination forms include three questions related to work experience, community involvement, and leadership.Nominees are required to be an employee of an organization that is a member of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.