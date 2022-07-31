Outstanding Young Professionals -- Class of 2021
Buy Now

The 2021 class of Outstanding Young Professionals was recognized by Paul Brune, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors chairman, and Jennifer Giesike, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce president, Oct. 4 at an annual luncheon. Standing, back row from left, are Amy Kopp, Spencer Unnerstall, Sam Unnerstall, Megen Strubberg, Bridget Phelps and Calab Phelps. Standing, front row from left, are Brune, Bailey Kitchell, Nicole Oermann, Ginna Christiansen, Lindsey Simmons, Petra Engemann, Mitch Brauer, Logan Diebal and Giesike. Not pictured is Heath Schaefer

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Missourian Media Group are seeking nominations for the Outstanding Young Professional Awards, recognizing up-and-coming area leaders under the age of 40.

Nominations are due Aug. 19, and the awards will be presented at a chamber luncheon Oct. 3. 