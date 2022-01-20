With more than 540 members and an annual operating budget of more than $942,000, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce has been ranked the largest chamber in the region by the St. Louis Business Journal.
“To be named largest chamber is a huge honor,” said Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Giesike. “We work really hard to be the best that we can be and do the best job that we can do for Washington area businesses and the people who live here. When you see rankings like this, it just shows that all the work we do does pay off.”
The chamber was previously ranked second and this year edged past the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce for the top spot. The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce reported an annual operating budget of $584,200.
“We are fortunate because the (Washington Area Town & Country) Fair is part of our budget as a chamber, so that is included in that figure,” Giesike said. The chamber previously reported an annual operating budget of $2.85 million.
The other chambers among the top five are Chesterfield Regional Chamber, with 722 members, an annual budget of $500,000 and previous annual budget of $525,000; O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce and Industries, with 630 members, an annual budget of $500,000 and previous annual budget of $500,000; and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis, with 409 members; an annual budget of $498,600 and previous annual budget of $655,000.
“It goes to show that we have this awesome community, because this is not just about the chamber,” Giesike said. The chamber couldn’t do what it does without the support of this community, the homeowners.”
The news of the chamber’s ranking was announced Thursday as the chamber hosted its annual business breakfast and meeting, where it also was announced that Andy Robinson, representing the Washington School District will serve as the chairman of the chamber’s Board of Directors.
Other officers of the Board of Directors include: Jay Nowak, representing the Bank of Washington, first vice-chair; Steve Strubberg, representing Horn Architects, second vice-president; Tonya McCormack, representing the Washington Hearing Center, executive board member; Karen Timpe, representing Legacy Embroidery and Screenprinting, executive board member.
In addition, the following individuals will serve as members on the Board of Directors: Josh Brinker, Bank of Franklin County; Becky Cox, Four Rivers Family YMCA; Don Grahl, The Creek Grill & Sports Bar; Scott Hillermann, Hillermann Nursery & Florist; Joe Maniaci, Empac Group; Scott Mentz, Mentz Foundations; Luke Meyer, Citizens Bank; Tricia Piontek, The Magnet Group; and Kevin Richardson, Zick, Voss, Politte & Richardson, P.C. Past Fair Chairman Jon Ballmann also will serve on the Board of Directors, along with Paul Brune, past chairman of the board, who is an ex-officio member.