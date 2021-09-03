The Washington Jaycees is hosting its 15th annual Washington Brewfest Sept. 18 at the Washington Farmers’ Market, the group announced in a press release.
The event serves as one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Washington Jaycees, a community service organization. The organization raises money for community development projects, college scholarships and local charities. Most recently, it created the Jaycees’ All Abilities Park, a playground designed for use by children of all capacities.
The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and will feature live music and food and beer from more than a dozen local and regional microbreweries. Tickets are available for $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by visiting washmojaycees.org/event/brewfest.