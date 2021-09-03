People gathered for Brewfest
In this Missourian file photo, people gathered for Brewfest at the Washington Farmer's Market Saturday, Sept. 13, to sample beer from various vendors.

Tickets to the 15th annual Brewfest, which will be held Sept. 18 at the Washington Farmers’ Market are now on sale.

 Missourian Photo/Kristen Dragotto

The Washington Jaycees is hosting its 15th annual Washington Brewfest Sept. 18 at the Washington Farmers’ Market, the group announced in a press release.

The event serves as one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Washington Jaycees, a community service organization. The organization raises money for community development projects, college scholarships and local charities. Most recently, it created the Jaycees’ All Abilities Park, a playground designed for use by children of all capacities.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and will feature live music and food and beer from more than a dozen local and regional microbreweries. Tickets are available for $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by visiting washmojaycees.org/event/brewfest.

 