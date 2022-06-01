Selections from The Phantom of the Opera will be among the The Washington Brass Band’s set list at its annual summer concert, Friday, June 10.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Washington Parks Pavilion which is located on High Street near the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
The City of Washington Parks Department is co-hosting the event.
The Washington Brass Band is comprised of 25-plus volunteer musicians from in and around Washington. The band has been performing for over a century.
In addition to songs from The Phantom of the Opera, the band will perform patriotic marches and other jazz selections. The band leader will give historical notes and other information about the songs.
Admission to the concert is free but donations will be accepted at the event.