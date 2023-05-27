Family and friends packed the Jim Scanlan Stadium at Washington High School to witness the class of 2023 graduates celebrate the completion of their high school careers.
The school’s parking lots could not contain the number of people who attended the commencement ceremony Thursday evening, as cars lined side streets, Highway 47, and other parking lots a quarter of a mile away. Attendees filled the chairs on the football field, bleachers, and spilled onto the grass.
During the graduation, one message was made loud and clear: the Blue Jays are a tight, supportive flock.
After the 327 seniors marched along the track to their seats on the football field, said the Pledge of Allegiance and listened to the school song sung by the choir, WHS Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum, who is retiring, recognized the four students who were missing from the graduation ceremony.
“Their friends, their school, and their family miss them tremendously,” she said. “Their families are here with us this evening and it has been an honor to work with the families of these four students to provide a moment of remembrance during our celebration this evening.”
Faculty members presented honorary certificates to the friends and classmates of Nick Noe, Kyle Elbert, Alec Ingram, and Caden Leesmann, while McCallum read heartfelt statements provided by the families.
“To the families, we recognize how difficult this night is, but we so thank you for allowing us to honor your student and appreciate you being here tonight,” McCallum said, and then asked for a round of applause for the families.
The crowd answered with a standing ovation, applause, and air horns.
Once everyone was seated again, McCallum took a moment to honor all of the parents and families that had supported the graduates along their journey.
“Students, you have worked hard, but you have not done it alone,” she said. “Parents, family, and friends, without your support and encouragement, the accomplishments of these students would not have been possible.”
After McCallum recognized faculty and staff of WHS as well as those who were veterans, active-duty, and enlisting, Assistant Principal Ben Strauser introduced the 29 students who were graduating with honors, achieving a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.89. Assistant Principal Mary Kleekamp then recognized the 55 students who were graduating with a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00, high honors. Ten students were highlighted by Director of Choice Programs Dr. Joe Dierks, receiving their high school diploma and also an associates’ degree from East Central College.
Blake Ford, Brooke Holtmeyer, and Matthew Frietag shared the podium to impart some inspiring words to their fellow graduates, stating that although they had shared hardships and challenges, from navigating life through the COVID-19 pandemic to losing loved ones in their class, they all persevered, together.
“One thing is for sure, we are all in this together, and we will make it to the other side because we all share one thing in common; we are all Blue Jays,” Holtmeyer said.
When sisters Emma and Leah Wheeler took the stage for their speech, they compared life to the high school parking lot.
They explained that when it came time to go to and from school, the parking lot became a nightmare, and so they devised a plan to arrive early and leave after everyone else left. The two filled their time before and after school playing sports, participating in clubs, and learning music, and found reward in those activities.
“If you would like to avoid the traffic jams of life, we suggest putting in the extra hours,” Leah said. “It won’t be easy. You will have to work harder than the average person. But each one of you can be tougher than the average person.”
Before the students walked across the stage, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart addressed the graduates, giving advice and encouraging them to make a positive impact on others and stay true to themselves.
“I am confident you have the skills, the knowledge and the determination to achieve great things in your future,” Kephart said. “Always remember your Blue Jay pride and the School District of Washington and that we are here to support you, and we look forward to seeing the amazing things that you will accomplish in the years to come.”