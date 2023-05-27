Grads on track
Washington High School graduates walk down the track in Jim Scanlan Stadium before their commencement ceremony.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Family and friends packed the Jim Scanlan Stadium at Washington High School to witness the class of 2023 graduates celebrate the completion of their high school careers.

The school’s parking lots could not contain the number of people who attended the commencement ceremony Thursday evening, as cars lined side streets, Highway 47, and other parking lots a quarter of a mile away. Attendees filled the chairs on the football field, bleachers, and spilled onto the grass.