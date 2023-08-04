Railroad Crossing
Michael Krinke

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has recommended that a railroad crossing west of Washington be converted to a private crossing from its apparent current public status.

The crossing on St. Johns Island Road at the Missouri River Runner Amtrak line is one of three proposed to be converted from public to private use across the state. It is part of a larger $50 million plan that will also add lights and safety gates to 27 crossings on Amtrak lines in Missouri. Another 17 railroad crossings are slated for closure, including two along the Missouri River Runner, one each in Cole and Moniteau counties.

