The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has recommended that a railroad crossing west of Washington be converted to a private crossing from its apparent current public status.
The crossing on St. Johns Island Road at the Missouri River Runner Amtrak line is one of three proposed to be converted from public to private use across the state. It is part of a larger $50 million plan that will also add lights and safety gates to 27 crossings on Amtrak lines in Missouri. Another 17 railroad crossings are slated for closure, including two along the Missouri River Runner, one each in Cole and Moniteau counties.
The St. Johns Island Road crossing is currently marked only with a yield sign, according to MoDOT. The tracks are primarily operated by Union Pacific Railroad Company.
MoDOT’s consultant recommended crossings on roads that serve primarily as private, instead of public roads, be converted to private crossings, said Linda Horn, MoDOT communications director.
The crossing changes announced Thursday have a total cost of $18.5 million, money earmarked by the General Assembly. The changes came after a 2023 Amtrak derailment that killed four people and injured 146 others near Mendon. The National Transportation Safety Board concluded poor design of a railroad crossing contributed to the crash, in which the train struck a dump truck.
“Mendon was a wake-up call,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna told reporters Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
For years, the NTSB has recommended closing passive crossings or adding gates, bells and other safety measures whenever possible, the AP reported. The U.S. Transportation Department recently announced $570 million in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states but that funding will only eliminate a few dozen crossings.
Federal statistics show that roughly 2,000 collisions occur every year at rail crossings nationwide, and last year nearly 250 deaths were recorded in car-train crashes.
While the St. Johns Island Road crossing is the only one currently impacted in Franklin County, other rural areas along the Missouri River Runner line in Osage County could see changes. MoDOT calls for a crossing at County Road 416 to get security gates, while one at County Road 436 will be made private. Both railroad crossings are currently marked by stop signs.
Though the crossing is listed as “public” with the U.S. Transportation Department, the entrance to St. Johns Island Road is currently marked with an orange “road closed” sign attached to a tree, just north of Bluff Road, well before the railroad crossing.
The St. Johns Island Road railroad crossing was closed for repairs in February 2023, according to Missourian archives.
According to a March 2014 Missourian story, a train struck a farm tractor at the St. Johns Island Road crossing that year.
MoDOT also plans to review crossings on freight-only lines, including some in Franklin County. The remainder of the $50 million in crossing upgrades allocated by the state is expected to be spent on freight rail crossings.
“Our next step is to hire a consultant to study four railroad lines that carry freight only and provide us a corridor long view that has data-driven recommendations for what to do,” Horn said.
