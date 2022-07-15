The renovated lobby of the Arby’s restaurant in Washington is slated to reopen late next week, complete with modern aesthetics and upgraded lighting.
All finishes are new, according to a representative of Wayne Contracting, the Maryland Heights-based general contractor.
Everything from the floor to the multi-colored ceiling tiles has been replaced, including wood paneling, chalkboard graphics and other upgrades.
The kitchen has had some minor aesthetic changes, but the work has been mostly on the lobby, while the drive-thru has remained open at 1920 Washington Crossing.
With furniture still needing to be installed, Andy Noah, the St. Louis-based project construction manager at Flynn Restaurant Group LP, said the restaurant lobby should be open by July 20.
Other upgrades, like new exterior signs and decor, parking lot improvements and landscaping will come over the next month, Noah said.
“I think that the city’s going to be thrilled,” Noah said. “That store was really, really ready for a remodel. I built that store originally and we haven’t done a remodel since we built it.”
The original building permit for the Washington Arby’s is dated December 1999.
The work in Washington is part of an $11.5 million project to renovate and remodel 34 Arby’s locations around the St. Louis region, according to Noah. The lobbies of the Arby’s in Sullivan and Eureka were completed earlier this year and the same is planned for the Union location in September.
Flynn is financing the entirety of the construction project, according to the St. Louis Business Journal, which reported it would create over 500 new jobs throughout the region.
Flynn owns and operates over 2,350 restaurants under the Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Panera, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s brands across the nation, Noah said. A subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, RB American Group LLC, is the largest Arby’s franchisee, operating over 360 locations from its Tulsa, Oklahoma headquarters.
Flynn generates $3.5 billion in annual sales and employs over 73,000 workers.