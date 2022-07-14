Washington city officials want to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to build a water storage tank, extend and upgrade sewer lines, and increase its inventory of lead service lines.
Washington plans to fund the projects with the $1.175 million it directly received through ARPA, a congressional program that distributed trillions of dollars across the country to help deal with economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city also is applying for $2.8 million in ARPA funds that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received separately and is distributing to municipalities for drinking water, stormwater, wastewater and lead pipe infrastructure projects.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Washington City Council voted unanimously to send four applications to the Missouri DNR, each corresponding with a different project.
• he first project is a $2 million water storage tank on North Goodes Mill Road. With the Tuesday vote, the city is applying for $1 million in ARPA funding from DNR for the project. To cover the remaining $1 million, the city plans to use $500,000 of its own ARPA funding and $500,000 from its regular budget — a combination of the capital improvement sales tax revenue and money from the water fund.
• he city also plans to extend a South Point Road sewer tank east to St. Johns Road, which the city projects will cost $1.65 million. For this, the city is applying for $900,000 in DNR’s ARPA funding, while planning to use $500,000 of its own ARPA funding and $250,000 from its regular budget.
• he city also plans to replace a $1.25 million force main on Front Street that uses pressure to push wastewater from the west end of town to the Walnut Street Lift Station. For this, the city is applying for $850,000 in DNR’s ARPA funding, while planning to use $150,000 in its own ARPA funding and $150,000 from its regular budget.
• he city also is planning to build up an additional $100,000 inventory of lead piping it can use to connect water users to the city’s system. For this, the city is applying for $50,000 in DNR’s ARPA funding, while using $25,000 of its own ARPA funding and $25,00 from its regular budget.
Public Works Director John Nilges, who put together the applications for the council, said he’s seen a copy of the rubric DNR will use to determine which applications to approve.
“A vast majority of the rubric was centered around social-economic things,” he said. “So what is your poverty level? What is your median income?”
He anticipated the city not scoring very high on this rubric. For example, one criteria was having a high water rate, and Nilges said the city has one of the state’s lowest water rates.
Nilges acknowledged the city was asking for an ambitious amount, explaining that for drinking water infrastructure, DNR is giving out $125 million, of which the city is asking for $1 million. But by using its own ARPA and regular budget funding, he said the city increases its chances of having its applications approved. “I do not want to paint a pretty picture that we’re going to get these,” Nilges said, “but I do think these are good applications.”
City Administrator Darren Lamb said if the city doesn’t receive these funds, it still has the option to request money from the county.