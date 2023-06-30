ATM break in
Buy Now

An ATM at the Bank of Franklin County branch near the intersection of Highway 47 and Eighth Street is inspected June 12 in Washington. The ATM was broken into early Monday morning, according to the Washington Police Department.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Two recent Franklin County ATM break-ins are probably unrelated.

That’s according to Washington Police Department Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, who said the Sullivan ATM break-in on Monday doesn’t fit the “M.O.” of the suspects who executed an earlier  break-in in Washington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.