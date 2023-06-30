Two recent Franklin County ATM break-ins are probably unrelated.
That’s according to Washington Police Department Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, who said the Sullivan ATM break-in on Monday doesn’t fit the “M.O.” of the suspects who executed an earlier break-in in Washington.
Sitzes said the perpetrators of the Sullivan ATM break-in stole a vehicle from Washington, drove it to Sullivan, used it to break into the ATM, then burned it in St. Clair.
“What they did down in Sullivan doesn’t fit our case,” Sitzes explained. “Our group and the intelligence gathered on our group is that they steal a vehicle locally or close to the bank, and then they use that vehicle to break into the ATM, leave it at the scene, and get away in another vehicle.”
On Monday, Sullivan Police reported a suspect in a black Toyota 4Runner, stolen from Straatmann Toyota in Washington, allegedly broke into the ATM at First State Community Bank, 3 W. Springfield Road.
Two weeks prior, on June 12, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen from a Washington apartment complex was allegedly used in a break-in at an ATM at the Bank of Franklin County branch location at 900 E. Eighth St. in Washington. Four suspects in that theft were subsequently identified and “nearly all the money that was taken” was recovered, according to the Washington Police Department, although police did not publicly name the suspects and said it could be several weeks before formal charges would be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.