By Jan. 1, 2024, if not sooner, Washington Area Ambulance District 911 calls will go directly to the Washington Communications Department, ending a relationship in place for more than a decade in which calls were routed through Franklin County Communications.
Currently, nearly three quarters of Washington Area Ambulance District 911 calls are being transferred through Washington Communications to the Franklin County 911 Department, also known as Franklin County Communications.
“Realizing that Washington Communications is choosing at this time to remain autonomous as a PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point), we feel that the best interest of our public may be better served without the majority of calls needing to be transferred to another agency,” Washington Area Ambulance District Board of Directors Chairman Larry Frick wrote in a recent letter to Franklin County Communications Director Jeff Titter.
“While it may be only seconds of additional time expended in the transfer of calls between agencies, they can seem like an eternity to the individuals on the other end of the line and also be confusing to them, but more importantly, those seconds can have a dramatic impact on the favorable outcome of the care and treatment of the patients,” Frick wrote in the letter, which is dated May 30.
“We also feel that the safety of our personnel may be improved having the primary radio communications directly with the center that hosts the majority of those calls and the integration of immediate dissemination of information between law enforcement and fire entities,” the letter continues.
Washington Area Ambulance District’s contract with the county had been set to renew Jan. 1, 2024, with the last $18,000 payment for service made in July of last year. The current contract expires at the end of this year, and calls for the ambulance district to give 90 days notice if it will not be renewed.
“Therefore, please accept this as our written notification that we will not be renewing the contract when it expires,” Frick wrote in his letter. “We feel that with the long history of our two organizations working together it would be appropriate to give as much notice as possible. If we can come to an agreed upon earlier termination date, we would be interested. Therefore, we plan to make a $9,000 payment for services through the first 6 months of 2023 and then $1,500 a month until either the contract is terminated early or the end of the year.”
The letter also stressed that Washington Area Ambulance District’s decision was not due to dissatisfaction with Franklin County Communications’ 911 dispatch service.
“Franklin County is and continues to be a great service provider with growth and improvements added regularly,” it notes. “We do not intend this inquiry to be taken as ill intended or due to a lack of service. Though every service in our industry strives to improve every day, that is what our intention is for our service and the taxpayers we serve.”
Franklin County Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said Thursday that the county did not have a problem with Washington wanting to bring its ambulance dispatching back in-house.
Currently, Hinson said, Franklin County Communications is taking about 4,500 calls annually that it won’t have to deal with once Washington Communications resumes responsibility for them.
Hinson said Washington Area Ambulance District originally contracted with Franklin County Communications to save money, but Washington Communications is now offering the ambulance district a better deal than it was 10 or more years ago.
“They were paying right around $70,000 to the city and then came over to us and were paying right around 20 (thousand),” he said. “But I think the city offered them the same rate that they pay us, so they’re going with that.”
The Missourian’s Geoff Folsom contributed to this report.