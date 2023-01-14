A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge.
The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Herbel was driving a vehicle on Mill Road near Highway N when he failed to stop for a stopped vehicle ahead of him. The highway patrol officer who reported to the scene detected a strong odor of alcohol on Herbel’s breath, and that Herbel reportedly admitted to drinking before driving the vehicle. A breath sample showed that this blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, according to investigators.
When asked how much alcohol he consumed, Herbel is quoted as replying, “Probably more than I should have. ... That’s why I was heading home. I knew it was too much.”
The highway patrol stated that Herbel has five previous convictions for alcohol-related driving offenses in Warren County and Franklin County. The offenses date from 2017 all the way back to 1976, according to the patrol. Under Missouri state law, each prior DWI conviction elevates the severity of subsequent offenses, raising the current charge to a class B felony.
Only the case from 2017 is available in online court records. In that case, Herbel pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Warren County Circuti Court. He was sentenced to a 120-day treatment program led by the Missouri Department of Corrections and given a five year sentence for supervised probation.
The crash in April and his subsequent arrest violated the terms of his probation, according to court records. In October 2022, Herbel was sentenced to seven years in a state prison. He is currently serving his sentence at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green.